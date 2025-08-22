Deepika Arora elevates cotton fashion with her Luminous collection

There’s a palpable tension running through the collection—matte fabrics punctuated by gleaming accents, crisp tailoring softened by airy drapes. “I’m endlessly fascinated by the dialogue between opposing forces,” she says. “True luxury thrives in those unexpected juxtapositions.” It’s a visual language that feels both contemporary and deeply considered.

One of the most distinctive details is the hand-embroidered metallic leaf motif, a recurring emblem throughout the line. “It glides across the cotton like

a whisper of opulence,” Deepika explains. “It’s delicate but deliberate—just like the women I design for.” Equally noteworthy are the sculptural florals, offering depth without bulk, and reminding us that beauty needn’t be loud to be seen.

But Luminous is more than just an aesthetic exercise. It’s rooted in real life—designed with the rhythm of a modern woman’s day in mind. “Balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship taught me garments must be as dynamic as the women who wear them,” she says. Whether stepping into a boardroom or a school pick-up, these pieces promise both ease and elegance.

Inclusivity, too, remains non-negotiable. “We study real-world bodies and real-world movement,” she notes. “Luxury, to us, is personal. That’s why customisation is woven into our DNA.”

And in a market where cotton often plays a supporting role, Deepika is intent on giving it centre stage. “Cotton’s honesty, its adaptability—that’s its magic. It molds to you. Breathes with you. It only grows more beautiful with time.”

Price starts at Rs 7,500. Available online.

