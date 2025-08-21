Stephin Lalan’s new collection turns Chennai’s landmarks into wearable art

This emotional anchor is the heart of Stephin’s new line—a menswear collection that fuses heritage architecture with modern tailoring, showcasing iconic city landmarks through cut, form, and meticulous detailing.

“It was important for me to root this in Chennai’s architectural heritage because that’s who we are as a city,” he says. “These buildings, some over 100 years old, tell stories of our history, our art, our daily life. I didn’t want to just make stylish clothes, you know? I wanted it to be meaningful. Like wearing your city with pride.”

Threads of the city

The collection includes pieces inspired by landmarks such as Valluvar Kottam, Napier Bridge, the Egmore Museum, and even the kolam designs seen outside Chennai homes each morning.

The Valluvar Kottam shirt, for instance, echoes the monument’s unique geometry. “We looked closely at the chariot’s curves, the grades, the angles,” Stephin explains. “The shirt has rounded hems, sharply tailored shoulders, and my signature yoke design to reflect that balance between softness and strength.” The embroidery, done in abstract thread work, subtly references the verses of Thiruvalluvar —not too on the nose, but a quiet tribute,” he says.

The Kolam shirt, meanwhile, turns something inherently ephemeral into something lasting. “Kolam is like an emotion,” he muses. “Every morning you see women drawing these intricate patterns with rice flour. For this shirt, we chose a deep maroon—like the earth. The embroidery is white, like chalk. And we placed a big tulsi kolam on the back—minimal but meaningful. Just like in a home, it blends in, but it’s always there.”

Iconic, yet wearable

Then there’s the Napier Bridge shirt, inspired by the now-iconic black-and-white chessboard pattern the bridge wore during the 2022 Chess Olympiad. “It became more than just a bridge,” Stephin says. “It became a symbol of Chennai’s creativity post-pandemic.” The shirt features grey fabric, black embroidered arches, and his signature cuffs and collar. “Simple, strong, super urban.”

His women’s resort wear piece, inspired by the Theosophical Society’s banyan tree, is an emotional standout. “The banyan is deeply rooted but powerful. There’s this calm around it,” he says, describing the flowing silhouette made in deep purple crepe silk. Hand-knotted embroidery mimics the tree’s texture, while braided silk threads fall like aerial roots around the bust. “It’s not just a pretty dress. It’s a connection to a space where time slows down. That’s the feeling I tried to capture.”

The energy of the now

One surprise in the lineup is the Signature SL Ruffle Dress—a pitch-black, strapless piece with dramatic white borders. “This one doesn’t have an architectural muse,” Stephin admits. “It’s about today’s Chennai. The chaos, the markets, the tea stalls, the festivals… all that energy. The ruffles move like the city—it never stops.” Embroidered in a stylised form, the borders tell stories of the streets rather than the buildings.

Craft, connection, and the Chennai soul

Though he hasn’t formally collaborated with local artisans this time, Stephin hints at a future where traditional craftspeople might have a stronger presence in his studio. For now, every stitch of this collection is imbued with personal emotion. “There’s this small corner in Adyar where I always sit. Near a tree, with not much going on. That’s where I draw. That’s my peace.”

Has the process changed how he sees Chennai? “Definitely,” he nods. “I feel more connected now. And I want the younger generation to feel that too. Maybe they don’t know much about these places. But if they can wear a piece of it? That’s something.”

If the collection were a walk through Chennai? “It would start in Mylapore, go through Egmore, pause at Napier Bridge, and end in Adyar. Peaceful. Like a full circle.”

Each shirt comes with a small note about the monument that inspired it—like wearing a love letter to the city.

As Madras Week celebrates rediscovery, Stephin Lalan’s latest offering reminds us that Chennai isn’t just a place. It’s a feeling—and now, it’s fashion too.

Price starts at Rs 8,500 onwards. Available in stores. At Gopalapuram and also at Amethyst on Chamiers Road.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

Styling : Stephin LALAN

Photographer: Nithin Kumar, Jai Akash

Hair and makeup: Shakthi (Team shazz) , Drushty saruparia, Anandha Lakshmi

Models: Kiran gulzar, Magalakshmi Sudarshan, Santha, Sailesh , Rupesh Kumar, and Deepak mokan

Model coordinator: Sunil Menon

