Chennai welcomes Sonshirts: Kavya Srinivasan’s linen legacy

Much like the fabric she swears by. “As someone who has been personally wearing Burgoyne linen for years—stitched into my own kurtas and dresses—I’ve found nothing more breathable or comfortable for Chennai’s weather,” she says. “It’s gentle on the skin, naturally cooling, and made without harmful synthetics. It’s the kind of fabric that deserves to touch your skin.”

The Ralph Lauren influence is subtle but present—in the clean tailoring, the emphasis on timeless silhouettes, the quiet confidence of a shirt that doesn’t need to shout. “Ralph Lauren represents timeless elegance—style that doesn’t chase trends but quietly endures,” Kavya explains. “I wanted to bring that same sense of enduring classicism to Indian wardrobes, especially through the lens of slow fashion.”

There’s also a poetic symbolism woven into the brand—most visibly in its logo, the scarab beetle. “When I thought about what fascinated little boys, insects came to mind instantly,” she shares. “I dug deeper and discovered the scarab’s symbolism—associated with the Sun God in Egyptian mythology. It beautifully connects with our pun on ‘Son’ and ‘Sun’. It felt just right.”

And this isn’t just a nod to the past; the scarab represents something Kavya hopes wearers carry into their day. “It’s a quiet emblem of intention. A symbol of protection, of renewal. In Indian culture, it echoes the idea of warding off nazar. So when someone wears a Sonshirt, they’re choosing better—for their family, the Earth, and themselves.”

With an expanding range that now includes men’s and women’s styles—with linen pants and co-ord sets on the way—Kavya is clear on her ethos: “Timeless pieces. Meant to be lived in, passed down, and loved for years—not just seasons.”

Price starts at Rs 2,490. Cakewalk, Kothari Road, Nungambakkam.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress