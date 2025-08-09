Anjali Anand and Virgio redefine plus-size fashion with sustainable, made-to-order capsule

Crafted over eight months and guided by live feedback from women across sizes 2XL to 6XL, Beyond The Curve is the antithesis of mass production. Each piece is made on-demand using the brand’s signature sustainable model—no overstock, no waste, just intentional fashion that looks as good as it feels.

“What stood out was how rigorous the design process was. We weren’t just scaling up a size chart. We were rebuilding the product line from the ground up—testing structure, reworking proportions, studying drape and fall on actual curvy bodies. This wasn’t about flattering curves. It was about celebrating them,” adds Amar Nagaram, founder, Virgio.

Anjali’s favourite? A black maxi dress named Lovie, designed with dolman sleeves and a flowing silhouette that “moves with you and hugs you just enough,” as she puts it. “No pins, no hacks, just a dress that finally got us. I didn’t want to take it off.”

With trend-first pieces in statement colours and elevated fabrics, Beyond The Curve tosses out outdated “rules” of plus-size dressing—no more hiding arms or avoiding prints. Instead, you’ll find bold sleeves, bright hues, and confidence stitched into every seam.

What makes this drop even more compelling is its invite-only launch. The goal? Not exclusivity for the sake of it, but intentionality. “We wanted to connect with women who’ve been asking for fashion that sees them. Not just clothes that ‘fit,’ but clothes that spark joy,” says Amar.

And the message is clear. “You were never the problem. The system wasn’t built for us — but now, we’re rebuilding it. Beyond The Curve isn’t about fitting in. It’s about standing out, unapologetically,” says Anjali.

With future drops opening up to a wider audience, this is just the beginning. But for now, Beyond The Curve is fashion’s much-needed reality check—a celebration of size, style, and self-worth.

