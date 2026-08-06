This week's Angel Forecast (August 9–August 15, 2026): Your Zodiac's weekly message is here

A new week is here, and the angels are sending a fresh dose of guidance your way. From 2–8 August 2026, expect cosmic nudges, meaningful signs and plenty of opportunities to reset, realign and move forward with confidence.
Whether you're manifesting love, chasing career goals, sorting your finances or simply trying to find your footing, the universe has a message for you. Trust your gut, stay open to unexpected moments and don't ignore those little synchronicities—they could be pointing you exactly where you need to go.
Ready to see what's written in the stars? Discover your weekly angel horoscope and uncover the divine guidance, reassurance and good vibes waiting for your zodiac sign this week.
Trust the divine message that will strike you like an epiphany. Be a light for others. Focus more on meditation, as you will receive divine guidance. A new beginning and a new chapter unfold this week. You will receive abundance only when you let go of the past. Wisdom and objectivity are very important now. Maintain your integrity while dealing with a situation that calls for honest and open communication.
Lucky colours: Sunflower yellow, royal blue
Let go of the past. Old matters will be resolved, and an abundant future awaits you. A fruitful week is ahead as your dreams turn into reality. Enjoy this time with your children and the child within you. New and old friendships will blossom. An outing with family and friends will keep your spirits high.
Lucky colour: Sea green
Love, commitment, and mutual understanding between couples will be positive. Give respect and receive respect. You have invested wisely in the past; now it is time to be patient and wait for the harvest. Review your progress and make plans for your next endeavour. There is so much to accomplish, and you may have to begin again from the grassroots level. Make a detailed plan if you wish to continue. You are being watched over by someone kind in the heavens.
Lucky colour: Bright pink
Stand up for what you believe in. This is the time to stand up for your rights. Have confidence and claim what is rightfully yours. It is not wise to compare your past situation with your present one. Everything in life happens for a reason. Release any feelings of regret and embrace the opportunities for happiness that follow. Look for the silver lining rather than focusing on complaints. This is an important time to monitor your expenses. Extremes of any kind are not beneficial for growth.
Lucky colours: Fuchsia pink, black, red
Stability in your job, business, and relationships is foreseen. Take charge of the situation, and you will be able to achieve your ambitious goals. You may worry too much about your future; instead, focus on the outcome you wish to manifest. Release your tensions and worries to your guardian angels. The situation is not as challenging as you have imagined. An exciting new challenge is manifesting this week. You have what it takes to be successful. Review your contracts and documents thoroughly before proceeding.
Lucky colours: Grey, white, off-white
New beginnings come with new challenges. Since you have finally found your life purpose, it is time to forgive the past and build new foundations for the future. On this new journey, a positive emotional experience will manifest. A fulfilling romantic relationship with a deep and lasting spiritual impact on your soul will be a wonderful new experience. Do not get carried away by excitement. The need for extra sleep or some time away to relieve stress may keep you slightly concerned.
Lucky colours: Brown, white
Feel like a star this week. A dream-come-true situation is about to manifest. Believe in yourself and focus your thoughts on the positive outcome you desire. The end of a difficult situation marks the beginning of a new chapter. On the work front, follow your passion. You are ready to take on any challenge. An opportunity to upgrade your skills will be presented, so make the best use of it. The wheel of fortune favours you now. What goes down eventually rises again, and this is your fortunate time. A change in direction or relocation will bring complete happiness.
Lucky colours: Purple, brown, magenta
A sudden revelation regarding a person or situation will offer complete freedom. Break free from procrastination and embrace the opportunities that change brings. Travelling or relocating to a larger city, a high-rise building, or a new country may be on the cards. Do not be tempted to take shortcuts. A better course of action is available for you. Working alone may not be the best solution. Review all details carefully before proceeding. Ensure that your legal documents are properly filed.
Lucky colours: White, yellow, light brown
Everything in life happens for a reason. What you receive is far better than what you were wishing for. It is not advisable to compare your past with your present. Embrace the opportunities for happiness that the universe is offering you. Learn to look for the silver lining and find a mutual compromise. This is the time to move quickly while choosing logic over emotions. Changes may happen suddenly, but they will eventually work in your favour. Financial success through a job promotion, relocation, or property sale is indicated.
Lucky colour: Salmon pink
A great deal of activity is lined up this week. Monitor your health and focus on improving your communication skills. You have invested your money wisely in the past. Be patient and wait for the harvest. Review your progress and make plans for your next endeavours. Good times for celebration are approaching. Abundant rewards for your patience and hard work are coming your way. Release yourself from burdensome situations.
Lucky colours: Lime green, citrus yellow, aqua blue
To break free from past situations, you will need to make a courageous choice to change your circumstances. Overwhelming emotions may prevent you from seeing things clearly at times. This is a crucial week to cut ties with a toxic situation from the past. Release your attachment to the outcome. Consider taking a more uplifting approach towards life. A new magical moment is manifesting. You can create the life you desire. What you need will appear at the right time, as promised by the universe. A successful new beginning awaits you.
Lucky colours: Navy blue, rainbow colours
Stop trying too hard to make things happen according to your wishes. Everything in life happens for a reason. Find a compromise and move forward. If you wish to improve your lifestyle, it is time to act on your plans. Your creativity will be rewarded in the most abundant and luxurious way. Wisdom and objectivity are important. Maintain your integrity while handling a situation that requires honest and open communication. You are abundantly blessed by the love of your loved one. If you are in a committed relationship, this is the time to take it to the next stage.
Lucky colours: Teal green, mauve, light purple