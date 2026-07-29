This week's Angel Forecast (August 2–August 8, 2026): Divine guidance for all zodiac sign

If you have been fighting for justice and equality, do not lose hope. A favourable ruling is likely to come your way very soon. There are better courses of action available to you, and working alone may not be the wisest approach. Review every detail carefully before moving forward. Seeking guidance from an expert is highly advisable. Keep your focus on the bigger picture and allow others to handle the finer details. Your genuine care and concern for others in the past will now bring you well-deserved success.

Lucky colour : Rustic brown, orange