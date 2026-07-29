This week's Angel Forecast (August 2–August 8, 2026): Divine guidance for all zodiac sign

Discover what the angels have in store for you this week as divine guidance illuminates your path and reveals the opportunities, blessings, and insights that await
This week's Angel Forecast (August 2–August 8, 2026): Divine guidance for every zodiac sign
This week's Angel Forecast (August 2–August 8, 2026)

As a new week unfolds, the angels invite you to embrace fresh possibilities with faith, clarity, and confidence. From August 2 to August 8, 2026, celestial guidance shines a light on the choices, emotions, and opportunities shaping your journey. Whether you're seeking direction in love, career, finances, or personal growth, the universe offers gentle messages to help you move forward with purpose. Pay attention to your intuition and the subtle signs around you—they may hold the answers you've been searching for. Explore your weekly angel horoscope to uncover the inspiration, reassurance, and divine guidance prepared for your zodiac sign this week.

Angel Forecast for the week (August 2–8, 2026): What the Angels reveal for your Zodiac Sign

1. Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Aries Angel Forecast: Release fear of the future. Trust your angels, let go of the past, and lead with love. Relationships grow through heartfelt commitment.
Aries

Don’t worry about your future. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Release feelings of regret, guilt, and worry to your guardian angels. Let go of the past and seek new possibilities for happiness. Look for the magic in life and keep your emotions in check. If you are in a relationship, stay committed and make choices from your heart.

Lucky colour: Sea green, olive green

2. Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)

Taurus Angel Forecast: Patience and forgiveness bring solutions. Protect your energy, prioritise rest, and avoid unnecessary conflicts this week.
Taurus

The solution to your problems lies in objective compromise. Self-control, patience, forgiveness, and healing are the keys to success. Monitor your health carefully. Focus on the insights that come through quiet meditation and seek relief from stress. Sleep more and think less. Protect your energy and safeguard your aura from negativity. Seek refuge in the divine energy of the Devi. Avoid confrontation, as someone may deliberately try to provoke you.

Lucky colour: Bright pink

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini Angel Forecast: A breakthrough brings freedom. Trust divine timing, embrace change, and celebrate the joy that comes through spiritual growth.
Gemini

A sudden revelation will bring you freedom. Your faith in God is admirable and will be rewarded. Break free from procrastination and embrace the opportunities that change brings. Joy gained through spiritual growth is lasting. Be a light to others. The answers you receive through meditation will be honest and enlightening. A celebration with family and friends will lift your spirits.

Lucky colour : Coral blue

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer Angel Forecast: Gratitude attracts abundance. Financial stability, career growth, and loving relationships flourish under angelic guidance.
Cancer

You have so much to be grateful for—financial security, growing abundance, and the promise of a comfortable retirement. What more could you ask for? If you are planning to become parents, this is an auspicious time. Your plans are likely to unfold as expected. Professional and financial success are strongly indicated. Using your resources wisely will help secure an even brighter future. Romantic relationships will be fulfilling and enriched by deep, lasting spiritual insights.

Lucky colour : Sea green, silver, grey

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug 22)

Leo Angel Forecast: Forgiveness fuels your strength. Welcome new beginnings, cherish family, and step confidently into your next chapter.
Leo

Your strength lies in your ability to forgive and focus on self-improvement. This may intimidate many people around you. Do not give up—keep moving forward. Make yourself and those you love proud. Your professional life is stable, and new beginnings are favourable. Starting a new chapter with your family, under God’s blessings, is one of the greatest gifts you could receive during your birthday month. Reflect compassionately on the past, then move forward with confidence.

Lucky colour :White, sky blue

6. Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

Virgo Angel Forecast: Stay patient and trust your path. Hard work pays off, and positive changes open doors to happiness and success.
Virgo

Finding an objective compromise is essential for success. Be patient with yourself and those around you. Your strength and confidence may ruffle a few feathers, but stay true to yourself and continue your good work. Others will eventually follow your example. Hard work is always rewarded, and the Wheel of Fortune is turning in your favour this week. A change in direction will bring happiness.

Lucky colour : Purple

7. Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Libra Angel Forecast: Release regret and trust divine timing. Kindness, faith, and optimism invite blessings and unexpected opportunities.
Libra

Everything happens for a reason. Release regret and embrace the opportunities that bring happiness. Look for the silver lining in every situation. Trust the divine plan and divine timing. Let go of the past, as a richer and more fulfilling future awaits you. Surrender your worries to God, for that is the best path forward. Your material needs will be met in the most magical and unexpected ways. A simple act of kindness will multiply your blessings.

Lucky colour : Magenta, royal pink

8. Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Scorpio Angel Forecast: Rest and recharge your mind and body. Patience, self-control, and confidence help you overcome every challenge.
Scorpio

Pay close attention to your health, as you have been physically and emotionally drained over the past few weeks. While your spiritual practices are empowering you, you also need more rest and perhaps some time off. Prioritise relieving stress. Success will come through objective compromise. Practise self-control and patience during this period. Your greatest strengths are your ability to forgive and your self-confidence. Your powerful presence may unsettle others, but remain exactly as you are—you are a true powerhouse.

Lucky colour :Brown, fuchsia pink

9. Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Sagittarius Angel Forecast: Choose courage over fear. Let go of the past, embrace change, and focus on the future you truly desire.
Sagittarius

You can free yourself from your current circumstances by making the courageous choice to change them. Overwhelming emotions may cloud your judgement, so avoid allowing worry about the future to consume you. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Everything happens for a reason. Never compare your present with your past, as doing so does justice to neither. Release regret and welcome the opportunities that lead to happiness.

Lucky colour : Pista green, yellow

10. Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Capricorn Angel Forecast: Wise decisions bring rewards. Embrace positive change, celebrate success, and trust your heart in new ventures.
Capricorn

It is time to make important decisions, choosing logic over emotion. The changes ahead may be sudden, but they will ultimately work in your favour. Celebration is on the horizon, along with abundant rewards for your hard work. Release yourself from burdensome situations. If you have been considering investing in property, this is a favourable time to do so. If you work in the world of show business, believe in yourself, trust your heart, take a leap of faith, and pursue what truly brings you joy.

Lucky colour : Brown, green

11. Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Aquarius Angel Forecast: Ask your angels for support. Career success, recognition, and helpful allies arrive as you balance work and well-being.
Aquarius

A great deal of activity lies ahead. Ask your angels to send helpful people who can lighten your load. Working excessively and trying too hard to please everyone may affect your health. You are capable of achieving anything at this time, so pursue your ambitions with confidence. You have the ability to attract supportive and influential people. Through determination and self-control, significant career advancement is within reach. Recognition of your achievements by others will be one of the highlights of the week.

Lucky colour : White, black, gold

12. Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Pisces Angel Forecast: Justice is on your side. Seek expert advice, focus on your goals, and trust your kindness to bring lasting success.
Pisces

If you have been fighting for justice and equality, do not lose hope. A favourable ruling is likely to come your way very soon. There are better courses of action available to you, and working alone may not be the wisest approach. Review every detail carefully before moving forward. Seeking guidance from an expert is highly advisable. Keep your focus on the bigger picture and allow others to handle the finer details. Your genuine care and concern for others in the past will now bring you well-deserved success.

Lucky colour : Rustic brown, orange

Angel Forecast