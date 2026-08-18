Gut-healthy grocery guide: Foods to support your microbiome and what to limit

Foods to include for gut health

When considering the foods to include or exclude from your diet, it’s important to understand that one size does not fit all.

For those facing specific gastrointestinal disorders, there may be a different set of dietary guidelines to help your symptoms.

For example, people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) may need to limit certain types of fiber, while those with celiac disease must avoid gluten.

Those with chronic digestive symptoms should talk to your doctor to determine the underlying cause before making major dietary changes.

Foods to avoid with gut dysfunction

While the popular notion is to avoid foods like soy, gluten, and legumes for gut health, there is no evidence that suggests that eliminating these foods from a healthy person’s diet can improve digestive function. Some people may have individual intolerances or conditions requiring avoidance of some of these foods.

For gut dysfunction, dairy and gluten are often on lists of foods to avoid, but data are mixed.

While a few small studies indicate that milk may increase certain types of harmful bacteria, other evidence suggests that the type of fat present in dairy may actually benefit gut health.

And cultured dairy products are an important source of probiotics for many people.

However, certain foods can lead to the growth of harmful bacteria, shows research, and that includes refined grains, like white rice and products made with white flour. Also, added sugars; red meat; processed meats; saturated fats; ultra-processed foods, like chips, soda, and fast food; and alcohol.

Tips for grocery shopping for gut health

Focus on eating more plant foods. Cook more often at home and plan your meals and go grocery shopping regularly. Buy more whole grains like millets, ragi, oats, barley, etc. They act as prebiotics that promote the feeding of beneficial bacteria in the digestive tract. Whole grains also help prevent constipation and other issues of the digestive tract.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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