Do you really need a probiotic supplement?

Live bacteria and yeasts that have beneficial effects on your body are known as probiotics. They are the good residents. These species already live in your body, along with many others. To your existing supply of friendly microbes, you can add probiotic supplements. They boost your immunity against infections and help fight off the less friendly types of bacteria.

What do probiotics do?

Probiotics are food and health products that contribute beneficial microbes to the already existing population in your gut and elsewhere. They’re meant to prevent and treat an imbalance or a deficit of beneficial microbes in your microbiome.

You will find different varieties of probiotics that might be better or worse for your condition. Manufacturers don’t have to prove the quality or even the contents of probiotic products that you will find in the market, as they aren’t regulated by the FDA, so. To know which probiotics might work best for your needs, it will be better to consult a knowledgeable healthcare provider.