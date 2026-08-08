Do you really need a probiotic supplement?

Live bacteria and yeasts that have beneficial effects on your body are known as probiotics. They are the good residents. These species already live in your body, along with many others. To your existing supply of friendly microbes, you can add probiotic supplements. They boost your immunity against infections and help fight off the less friendly types of bacteria.
Probiotics are food and health products that contribute beneficial microbes to the already existing population in your gut and elsewhere. They’re meant to prevent and treat an imbalance or a deficit of beneficial microbes in your microbiome.
You will find different varieties of probiotics that might be better or worse for your condition. Manufacturers don’t have to prove the quality or even the contents of probiotic products that you will find in the market, as they aren’t regulated by the FDA, so. To know which probiotics might work best for your needs, it will be better to consult a knowledgeable healthcare provider.
When are probiotics recommended?
Your healthcare provider might recommend probiotics if you have symptoms of dysbiosis (imbalance in the community of microorganisms) in your digestive system or elsewhere to help bring your microbiome back to balance. Your provider might suggest probiotics to help rebuild your gut health if you’ve recently had an illness or treatment that weakened your microbiome. For example, if you just had a course of antibiotics, they might suggest taking or using probiotics.
To maintain general wellness, also, some people take a daily probiotic supplement. If you’re prone to gut health issues, you might want to do this. A healthy gut microbiome can help keep your bowels regular, reduce inflammation, and boost your overall immunity. Your gut microbiome may diminish owing to stress and food choices, and probiotics are one way to help restore it.
Examples of probiotic foods include: Yogurt, Kefir, Sauerkraut, Fermented fruits and vegetables
A balanced microbiome influences not only digestion but also the function of the immune system, organs, and tissues throughout the body. Because of these wide-ranging effects, changes in the microbiome These wide-ranging effects link changes in the microbiome to chronic diseases, including cancer.
It’s better to get probiotics from food, not supplements—here's why:
Experts recommend that healthy individuals get probiotics from foods rather than over-the-counter supplements. This is because a probiotic supplement that helps one person might not help everyone.
If you're eating a lot of different types of foods, very colourful plates, usually you will have a colourful gut in terms of bacterial composition, and that is generally a good thing.
Supplements could disrupt or displace some of the good bacteria you already have. Taking some mix of bacteria without knowing what you need or what effect it's going to have can be risky. You may have GI side effects, or no effect, or it could potentially have a benefit. No guarantee. But when you eat probiotics
When you eat probiotic foods, you aren’t only getting probiotics. You’re also getting a variety of other nutrients.
So, while an over-the-counter probiotic supplement may contain some probiotics, yogurt offers probiotics plus fatty acids and amino acids (proteins). All of these nutrients work together to stimulate your microbiome.
So remember, always take probiotics only with a doctor's recommendation. Eating healthy is what you can do to cultivate healthy microbes in your body. Also, with healthy food, you can also support your gut microbiome with these healthy habits.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl