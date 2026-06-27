Gut health and constipation: How poor digestion affects immunity, energy and hormones

For the longest time I have been saying this: your gut is the starting point for most health problems. When your gut is not working well, everything else suffers, from your immunity to hormones and even how your body absorbs nutrition. And the biggest culprit behind so many issues? Constipation. When you are constipated, your body holds onto toxins instead of flushing them out. These toxins irritate the gut lining, create inflammation, and can slowly affect other organs too. A blocked colon from poor lifestyle habits like eating out too often, too little fibre high protein without balance, stress, or not drinking enough water can lead to bloating, smelly stools, acidity, nausea, headaches, and that heavy feeling in the stomach and chest. Over time this can turn into leaky gut and nutrient malabsorption.

Gut health, constipation, and nutrient absorption: What you need to know for better health

The good news? You can fix this step by step and feel much better.

First, focus on keeping your stomach clean and clear. Eat balanced meals loaded with fibre from vegetables, cut down on junk and fried food, and drink plenty of water so your body doesn’t pull moisture from the colon and make stools hard. Stay active and move your body daily. These simple habits improve blood flow and support good digestion. But apart from the above points, there is one more powerful friend that many people miss, and that’s vitamin B1, also known as thiamine.