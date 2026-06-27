Gut health and constipation: How poor digestion affects immunity, energy and hormones

For the longest time I have been saying this: your gut is the starting point for most health problems. When your gut is not working well, everything else suffers, from your immunity to hormones and even how your body absorbs nutrition. And the biggest culprit behind so many issues? Constipation. When you are constipated, your body holds onto toxins instead of flushing them out. These toxins irritate the gut lining, create inflammation, and can slowly affect other organs too. A blocked colon from poor lifestyle habits like eating out too often, too little fibre high protein without balance, stress, or not drinking enough water can lead to bloating, smelly stools, acidity, nausea, headaches, and that heavy feeling in the stomach and chest. Over time this can turn into leaky gut and nutrient malabsorption.
The good news? You can fix this step by step and feel much better.
First, focus on keeping your stomach clean and clear. Eat balanced meals loaded with fibre from vegetables, cut down on junk and fried food, and drink plenty of water so your body doesn’t pull moisture from the colon and make stools hard. Stay active and move your body daily. These simple habits improve blood flow and support good digestion. But apart from the above points, there is one more powerful friend that many people miss, and that’s vitamin B1, also known as thiamine.
Thiamine is a water-soluble vitamin that gets absorbed directly from the gut, which makes it excellent for healing the digestive system. Our body stores only small amounts in the liver, heart, kidney, and brain for a short time, so we need a steady supply from food or supplements when required, and here is why B1 is so important:
It supports nerve health and reduces nerve pain, tingling, and that constant tired feeling we carry because of poor gut function.
It acts as a coenzyme that helps convert food into energy (ATP). This is why fixing B1 levels can bring back your energy and reduce fatigue.
Vitamin B1 helps stimulate stomach acid production. Low B1 often means low stomach acid, which makes it hard to digest proteins and leads to indigestion, bloating, and acidity. Since 70-80 per cent of our immune cells live in the gut, a healthy stomach also means stronger immunity.
The pancreas needs B1 to produce both insulin for blood sugar control and digestive enzymes for breaking down food. When B1 is low, digestion and absorption suffer.
Fad diets that cut out important macronutrients can make this deficiency worse. To naturally boost your B1, include these foods regularly: beans and legumes, green peas, whole grains and cereals, whole eggs, nuts and seeds, fish and seafood, organic A2 milk, yogurt, paneer, avocado, and green leafy vegetables.
Small, consistent changes can bring big results. Start by improving your daily habits, add B1-rich foods, stay hydrated, and move more. If you suspect a deficiency, speak to your doctor or healthcare provider.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl