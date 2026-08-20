Trekking after 40: Five tips for a safe and enjoyable adventure

If you think trekking is not an option after your 40s and that it is too late to begin, you are mistaken. Trekking can be an experience to remember, as it offers an opportunity to stay fit and reconnect with nature. However, after 40, your body may need a tad more preparation and recovery time than it did in your younger years. But fret not. All you need is the right preparation and approach. Here are five tips to help trekkers over 40 stay fit, comfortable, and safe on a trail.

Trekking after 40: Five essential tips to stay fit, safe and comfortable

Pick the right trail

Choose a trail that matches your fitness level. Before setting out, thoroughly research the trail’s distance, elevation, terrain, weather conditions, and other challenges. Steer clear of difficult routes initially; instead, begin with well-marked and popular trails before progressing to more challenging terrains. Most importantly, remain flexible with your plans. If the weather deteriorates or you feel extremely or unusually tired, changing your route or turning back would be a sensible decision. It is also a good idea to trek with a friend, so that you can motivate and support each other along the way.