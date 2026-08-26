Your weekly Angel Forecast (August 30–September 5, 2026): What the stars have in store

It is time to make a decision and be clear about what you want. Only then should you take action accordingly. You need to detox your body, mind and soul before making any important decisions. It would be advisable to surrender your worries to God and focus on your well-being.

Nurture yourself and those you love, as only you have the ability to make everything more beautiful within your resources. Your practical and wise advice is always welcome. Great times for celebrations are being manifested, with abundant rewards for your hard work.

Release yourself from burdensome situations of the past. The outcome will be in your favour very soon. Moving into a new house, buying a property or renovating it in the future will bring great blessings.

Lucky colours: Lime green, yellow