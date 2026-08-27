Chennai heat survival guide: Hydration, electrolytes, commuting, and exercise timing

Chennai’s heat and humidity can make fitness feel like a test of endurance. With temperatures regularly climbing beyond 35°C (95°F), even a routine outdoor workout can quickly become exhausting. In hot weather, your fluid needs increase by 500 mL to 1 L+ per hour of exercise depending on temperature. Drink before thirst kicks in, add electrolytes for sessions over 45 minutes, and monitor urine colour as your real-time gauge. Heat doesn't change the rules of hydration—it compresses the timeline and removes the margin for error.

The Chennai fitness playbook

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Drink at least 3 to 4 litres of water every day. Include watermelon and lots of cucumber, which are easily available in the city and are not seasonal! Also, drinking tender coconut water daily will keep electrolytes under check. Buttermilk is a much-loved drink in Chennai, and for a reason, it hydrates you and is super tasty. Salt and lemon water is also very good.

While commuting

It is better to travel before 9 am or after 6.30 pm to avoid excessive heat. Stay cool by wearing cotton, mul mul, and linen. Avoid synthetics like polyester and georgette at all costs. And wear loose-fitting clothes. Use a cap or umbrella to avoid harsh sun. Don’t forget your SPF 50 or at least 30+. You can also use a dupatta, or scarf or handkerchief to block the heat.