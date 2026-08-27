Mind and Body

Chennai heat survival guide: Hydration, electrolytes, commuting, and exercise timing

From water, electrolytes and sun-safe clothing to yoga, swimming and indoor training, here’s how to stay fit without burning out in Chennai’s humidity
Chennai heat survival guide
Your guide to staying fit in Chennai’s heat
Updated on
2 min read

Chennai’s heat and humidity can make fitness feel like a test of endurance. With temperatures regularly climbing beyond 35°C (95°F), even a routine outdoor workout can quickly become exhausting. In hot weather, your fluid needs increase by 500 mL to 1 L+ per hour of exercise depending on temperature. Drink before thirst kicks in, add electrolytes for sessions over 45 minutes, and monitor urine colour as your real-time gauge. Heat doesn't change the rules of hydration—it compresses the timeline and removes the margin for error.

The Chennai fitness playbook

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Drink at least 3 to 4 litres of water every day. Include watermelon and lots of cucumber, which are easily available in the city and are not seasonal! Also, drinking tender coconut water daily will keep electrolytes under check. Buttermilk is a much-loved drink in Chennai, and for a reason, it hydrates you and is super tasty. Salt and lemon water is also very good.

While commuting

It is better to travel before 9 am or after 6.30 pm to avoid excessive heat. Stay cool by wearing cotton, mul mul, and linen. Avoid synthetics like polyester and georgette at all costs. And wear loose-fitting clothes. Use a cap or umbrella to avoid harsh sun. Don’t forget your SPF 50 or at least 30+. You can also use a dupatta, or scarf or handkerchief to block the heat.

Beat the heat
Beat the heat

Follow strict exercise timing

Avoid working out after 11 am. Or work out after 7.30 pm. Use air conditioning while working out at gyms or even at home.

It’s important to choose the right workout styles to maintain a fitness routine in Chennai’s weather. Stay hydrated and schedule your exercises wisely.

Best workout routines for Chennai’s climate

Yoga: It won’t require you to overexert, causing excessive sweating.

Swimming: It is a full-body workout without overheating your body.

Indoor workouts: Opt for indoor workouts like strength training and light cardio sessions in an air-conditioned environment.

manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress

Chennai heat survival guide
Monsoon health guide: Five simple ways to boost immunity and stay healthy
Chennai heat survival guide

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com