The real reason you shouldn't add bananas to your berry smoothie



Small study size

Nutrition experts note that the original study was tiny and focused on a single biochemical metric rather than overall health outcomes.



The alternative

A study done by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics advises people to consume 400 to 600 milligrams of flavanols daily for cardiometabolic health. If you are trying to consume those flavanols, consider preparing smoothies by combining flavanol-rich fruits like berries with other ingredients that also have a low PPO activity, like pineapple, oranges, mango, or yogurt.

Bananas remain a great fruit. You can enjoy bananas in smoothies or eat them as a delicious fruit. in smoothies. You can still consume smoothies with bananas or other high-PPO-activity fruits and vegetables such as beet greens. But for the maximum benefits, do not combine them with flavanol-rich fruits such as berries, grapes, and cocoa.

The findings of this study are just a tip of the iceberg, as it is expected they could spur future research into how other foods are prepared and the effects on flavanols.

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