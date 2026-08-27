The real reason you shouldn't add bananas to your berry smoothie

A banana smoothie with some blueberries thrown in is one of the delicious smoothie options that all health freaks love. But the bad news is, bananas and blueberries may taste good, but by combining a banana with a berry smoothie, you are reducing your body’s absorption of beneficial plant compounds called "flavanols" by up to 84 per cent. The researchers found that both the flavanol levels in the smoothie and the levels absorbed by the body were reduced when banana was included.
The science
Bananas contain a high amount of an active enzyme called polyphenol oxidase (PPO). This is the same enzyme that causes a peeled or cut banana to turn brown. When you blend a banana with flavanol-rich foods like berries, cocoa, or apples, the PPO enzyme breaks down the flavanols before your body can absorb them.
Study findings
Research from the University of California, Davis, shows that blood levels of flavanols dropped sharply when participants drank a banana-based smoothie compared to a control group or a pure berry smoothie. Is it a big deal? The good news is that not all nutrients are lost: The reaction mainly affects flavanols; it does not cancel the fiber, vitamins, or many other antioxidants (like anthocyanins) found in berries.
Small study size
Nutrition experts note that the original study was tiny and focused on a single biochemical metric rather than overall health outcomes.
The alternative
A study done by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics advises people to consume 400 to 600 milligrams of flavanols daily for cardiometabolic health. If you are trying to consume those flavanols, consider preparing smoothies by combining flavanol-rich fruits like berries with other ingredients that also have a low PPO activity, like pineapple, oranges, mango, or yogurt.
Bananas remain a great fruit. You can enjoy bananas in smoothies or eat them as a delicious fruit. in smoothies. You can still consume smoothies with bananas or other high-PPO-activity fruits and vegetables such as beet greens. But for the maximum benefits, do not combine them with flavanol-rich fruits such as berries, grapes, and cocoa.
The findings of this study are just a tip of the iceberg, as it is expected they could spur future research into how other foods are prepared and the effects on flavanols.
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