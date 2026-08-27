Why a sedentary lifestyle destroys health: The hidden risks of too much sitting

Muscle and bone loss

Over time, a lack of movement weakens your glutes, legs, and bones. Even simple activities like sitting on the floor or bending and picking up things will become impossible.

Chronic inflammation: Extended rest without movement triggers low-grade internal inflammation linked to major illnesses.

How to break the cycle

It is simple: Get up and move around for a few minutes at least once every hour. This is often the case with all who work in front of the computers. You sit for hours at a stretch. Change that habit. Take short breaks during phone calls and walk. You can inject some daily movement every day, and it needn’t be some major calorie-burning exercise if you are not up to it. Do household chores, take the stairs, or stretch while watching TV.

A lifestyle with a lot of sitting and lying down, with very little or no exercise, leads to many lifestyle diseases.

When you have an inactive lifestyle:

* You burn fewer calories. This makes you more likely to gain weight.

* Muscle loss because you are not using your muscles as much

* Loss of mineral content with bones getting weaker

* Your body may have more trouble breaking down fats and sugars as your metabolism is affected.

* Your immune system may not work as well.

* You may have poorer blood circulation.

* Your body may have more inflammation.

An inactive lifestyle can lead to diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, high cholesterol, and stroke.

How can I get started with exercise?

If you have been inactive, start slowly. Strength training becomes essential after the age of 40. You can consult a health care provider to look at what type of exercise best suits you.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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