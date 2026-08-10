Why muscle mass, not body weight, is emerging as the new gold standard for health

Body weight and body mass index (BMI) were treated as the gold standard of health for years. However, researchers are paying increasing attention to something far more revealing: muscle mass.
What is muscle mass?
Muscle is not about looking athletic or your capacity to lift heavier weights. It influences how efficiently we use energy and is one of the body’s most active metabolic organs. As we age, it plays a major role in the regulation of blood sugar levels. It is, in fact, a living indicator of how well the body is functioning and in many ways has emerged as the new metabolic marker.
Why muscle matters for metabolism
How effectively the body produces and uses energy is measured by a metabolic marker. And in that process, skeletal muscle plays a central role.
Muscles are responsible for roughly 80 percent of glucose uptake after a meal, leading to the removing of sugar from the bloodstream. People with greater muscle mass generally have better blood sugar control, a lower risk of insulin resistance, and a reduced likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes.
Muscle also burns more calories at rest than fat tissue. That means maintaining muscle helps support a healthier metabolism even when you are not exercising. Studies consistently show that low muscle mass is associated with a higher risk of chronic disease, metabolic syndrome, and earlier mortality.
In simple terms, muscle protects more than your appearance. It protects your metabolic health.
Build muscle in your 20s
For building muscle, the teenage years and early adulthood are the prime windows. In the 20s muscle mass usually peaks, and the amount built during this period becomes a reserve that can support health later in life.
For teenagers and young adults, strength training can improve athletic performance, support healthy body composition, and build a stronger metabolic foundation. Think of early muscle gain as a long-term investment: the stronger the foundation, the better the body can cope with the natural losses that come with age.
The hidden reason why metabolism slows after 30
Maintaining weight becomes harder with age because of slower metabolism. And the major reason is often loss of muscle mass.
Adults can lose 3 to 8 per cent of muscle per decade, beginning around age 30, if they do not train regularly. The decline accelerates and may reach about 1 per cent per year after age 60.
Sarcopenia, this age-related loss, affects far more than strength. Reduced muscle mass can impair blood sugar control, lower resting calorie expenditure, and increase fat storage.
Strength training after 60
Muscle becomes a key predictor of independence in older adults. Low muscle mass is linked to a greater risk of falls and reduced mobility.
The good news is muscles can respond to training at almost any age. Research shows that regular resistance exercise can increase strength, improve muscle quality, and enhance metabolic health even in people in their 60s and 70s.
Your weight is not a marker of health. Get your muscle mass tested. The answer may reveal more about your present health and future longevity than your weight ever could.
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