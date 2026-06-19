Struggling to lose weight? 10 surprising reasons the scale won’t move

I see this all the time: people doing “everything right”, but the scale just won’t budge. You’re eating clean and exercising, yet the weight has stagnated. Sound familiar? Instead of feeling frustrated, take a step back and honestly check what might be quietly holding you back. Here are the most common hidden roadblocks that slow down or completely stall fat loss. Spot your culprit and take action today.

Weight loss plateau explained: 10 hidden habits that slow fat burning

Skipping meals or long gaps between meals: Many think skipping breakfast or going 6–7 hours without food will create a big calorie deficit. Wrong. Your body panics, produces more digestive acids, slows metabolism, and stores whatever you eat next as fat. Eat every 3–5 hours. No longer gaps. Keep meals balanced and regular.

Eating too frequently (less than 2-hour gaps): Constant grazing confuses your digestive system and leads to poor absorption and weight gain. Maintain a proper 3–4 hour gap between meals for good digestion.

Constipation & toxin build-up: If you’re not eliminating or pooping properly, your body is full of toxins. Weight loss becomes almost impossible. Drink 2.5-3 litres of water daily (sip slowly while sitting), eat fibre-rich foods, and identify triggers like low water, low fibre, or stress. Fix your gut first to cleanse the system and remove the roadblock.