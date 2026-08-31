Here's how to build a vibrant social life offline

Phones and the internet have become essential these days to stay in touch with your loved ones. Can we imagine our lives without having access to our phones or the Internet? The answer is no. But there was a time when we did really well in the matter of socialising without phones. But times have changed, and our lives have become inseparable without phones and social media.
Why offline socialising still matters
However, it would be wrong to say that you cannot have a colourful social life without your phone. You can build a strong social life by making in-person plans ahead of time and joining local community groups.
Here are a few tips for starters:
Set up real-world plans: Let your close friends know you are stepping away from your screen, and you won’t be able to respond as you used to. Ask them to call your landline or plan ahead.
Fix a place and time: Plan weekly meetings at a set spot, like a local cafe or park, where friends know to find you.
Use physical calendars: Write down social events, birthdays, anniversaries and get-togethers in a paper planner so you never miss important events.
Join local groups: Take in-person classes. If you are interested in cooking, pottery or dance class, sign up. This is your change to actually meet real people who share your interests. Arrange to go dancing for a night with a friend as well.
Participate in community events: Visit local shelters or libraries. Join book clubs or fitness groups. You can also volunteer for causes like a pet shelter in your area.
Host offline gatherings: Invite neighbours or friends over for a board game night or a dinner party with a strict no-phone policy. Make sure that you choose games that are suitable for all family members.
Join a community: Find a local or national community with a shared interest and join it, take part in in-person meetups, and foster new connections.
Picnic in the park: Take a picnic in the park with a friend, family member, pet or solo.
Remember that the goal isn’t having a morally admirable relationship with your phone. The goal is to really be present in your life and your time with friends. It is not going to be easy; it takes real effort, but with a little intention and a dash of planning, we can start a social life without our phones.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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