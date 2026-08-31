Here's how to build a vibrant social life offline

However, it would be wrong to say that you cannot have a colourful social life without your phone. You can build a strong social life by making in-person plans ahead of time and joining local community groups.

Here are a few tips for starters:

Set up real-world plans: Let your close friends know you are stepping away from your screen, and you won’t be able to respond as you used to. Ask them to call your landline or plan ahead.

Fix a place and time: Plan weekly meetings at a set spot, like a local cafe or park, where friends know to find you.

Use physical calendars: Write down social events, birthdays, anniversaries and get-togethers in a paper planner so you never miss important events.

Join local groups: Take in-person classes. If you are interested in cooking, pottery or dance class, sign up. This is your change to actually meet real people who share your interests. Arrange to go dancing for a night with a friend as well.