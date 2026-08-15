Don’t scroll through your meal: Why it’s time to reclaim the dinner table

Even when you are alone, make the meal count

Reclaiming the dinner table is not just about family meals. Eating alone can also be an opportunity to disconnect from the digital world and reconnect with yourself. Instead of automatically reaching for your phone or putting on a video before eating, why don’t you try giving your meal your full attention? Notice the taste and texture of the food, slow down, and allow yourself a few quiet minutes. In fact, being present during a meal helps you notice what you’re eating and stay attentive to each bite, which can help you spot anything unusual in your food and reduce the risk of choking as well. Eating alone doesn’t have to feel lonely. It can become a small act of self-care. You could even turn the meal into a personal ritual. After all, it’s time to enjoy your own company, too.

Listen to your body, not notifications

When we eat distractedly, it is easy to lose touch with what our body is telling us. A video, social media feed, or a television show can keep our attention so occupied that we barely notice how much we have eaten or whether we are still hungry. Before we know it, the meal is finished, but we may not remember much about it or recognise the point at which we were full.

Eating mindfully encourages us to slow down and pay attention to our body's natural signals. By focusing on the food instead of a screen, we can notice when hunger begins to ease and when we have had enough. Taking smaller bites, chewing properly and pausing between mouthfuls can also make us more aware of the eating process.

Taste the food, not the feed

There is yet another reason to put the phone away, and that is to be part of mindful eating. When we eat while watching videos or scrolling through social media, our attention is focused elsewhere. We may finish an entire meal without even noticing its flavour, texture or aroma. We may also eat faster or continue eating simply because our attention is distracted. Ever imagined you have finished a whole cup of tea while reading the newspaper or scrolling through social media, but you felt like you might need another tea because you never really felt like you had one.

Eating without screens encourages us to slow down. We notice the crunch of vegetables, the warmth of freshly cooked food and the different flavours on our plate. Even an ordinary home-cooked meal can become more enjoyable when we actually pay attention to it. Why rush through this beautiful experience while watching someone else's life on a screen?