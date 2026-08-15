Don’t scroll through your meal: Why it’s time to reclaim the dinner table

Remember the scene in Thode Door Thode Paas where Pankaj Kapur notices his entire family glued to their phones on the dinner table, intervenes, and challenges them for a digital detox. Maybe it’s time we all did that from time to time. There was a time when dinner meant sitting around a table, passing dishes, sharing stories and asking about each other’s day. Today, a family dinner table often looks very different. A phone rests beside the plate, a television plays in the background, and conversations have to battle it out with notifications, reels and messages.
The pertinent question then to ask is we may be eating together, but are we really being together? In fact, the dinner table is one of the few spaces in our busy lives where we can actually take a breather and pause. Reclaiming it does not mean giving up technology altogether. It just means the people sitting across from us deserve our attention more than the screen in our hands. So, yes, it’s time to avoid phubbing at the dinner table.
The table is more than a place to eat
A dinner table is not just a piece of furniture where food is served. It can act as the heart of a home, a place where everyday life is shared. The dinner table provides the perfect opportunity to talk about school, work, friendships, plans, and day-to-day mundane routines. Even simple questions such as ‘How was your day?’ can open the door to meaningful conversations. When everyone is looking at a screen, these little but meaningful conversations disappear. A parent may miss a child's funny story from school. A partner may fail to notice that the other person had a difficult day. A friend may be sitting across the table but feel as though they are dining alone. Putting the phone away gives us something increasingly valuable, which is one’s undivided attention and presence!
Reclaiming the dinner table is not just about family meals. Eating alone can also be an opportunity to disconnect from the digital world and reconnect with yourself. Instead of automatically reaching for your phone or putting on a video before eating, why don’t you try giving your meal your full attention? Notice the taste and texture of the food, slow down, and allow yourself a few quiet minutes. In fact, being present during a meal helps you notice what you’re eating and stay attentive to each bite, which can help you spot anything unusual in your food and reduce the risk of choking as well. Eating alone doesn’t have to feel lonely. It can become a small act of self-care. You could even turn the meal into a personal ritual. After all, it’s time to enjoy your own company, too.
When we eat distractedly, it is easy to lose touch with what our body is telling us. A video, social media feed, or a television show can keep our attention so occupied that we barely notice how much we have eaten or whether we are still hungry. Before we know it, the meal is finished, but we may not remember much about it or recognise the point at which we were full.
Eating mindfully encourages us to slow down and pay attention to our body's natural signals. By focusing on the food instead of a screen, we can notice when hunger begins to ease and when we have had enough. Taking smaller bites, chewing properly and pausing between mouthfuls can also make us more aware of the eating process.
Taste the food, not the feed
There is yet another reason to put the phone away, and that is to be part of mindful eating. When we eat while watching videos or scrolling through social media, our attention is focused elsewhere. We may finish an entire meal without even noticing its flavour, texture or aroma. We may also eat faster or continue eating simply because our attention is distracted. Ever imagined you have finished a whole cup of tea while reading the newspaper or scrolling through social media, but you felt like you might need another tea because you never really felt like you had one.
Eating without screens encourages us to slow down. We notice the crunch of vegetables, the warmth of freshly cooked food and the different flavours on our plate. Even an ordinary home-cooked meal can become more enjoyable when we actually pay attention to it. Why rush through this beautiful experience while watching someone else's life on a screen?
Small moments build strong relationships
Strong relationships are not built through grand gestures alone. They grow through ordinary moments repeated over time. A ten-minute conversation over dinner may not seem important. But imagine having that conversation every evening for years. A child may share a problem at school. A teenager may talk about a new interest. A parent may tell a funny story from work. Grandparents may share memories from their childhood. Friends may laugh about something that happened during the day. Those moments become opportunities to understand one another better, and they are the ones that actually become memories.
Our phones are designed to keep us coming back. A notification, a message or an interesting video can instantly pull our attention away from the people around us. The problem is not the amount of time we spend on our phones. It is the way they divide our attention.
How to reclaim the dinner table?
Reclaiming the dinner table does not require a complicated lifestyle change. It can begin with one simple rule: ‘When dinner starts, the phones go away’. Families can keep a basket or charging station away from the dining area where everyone places their devices before sitting down. The television can be switched off. Meals can begin with simple conversation starters. Not every meal will be perfect. Some evenings will be rushed. There will be important calls, deadlines and situations when checking a phone is necessary. The goal is not to create strict rules but to create a habit of being present whenever possible.
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