6 ways to make the most of a fine diner…but on a budget

Imagine wearing your little black dress and entering the halls of a luxury fine diner. The high ceilings, live music, and light crockery placed on the table with finesse have already won your heart. The waiter come up, shows you to your seats, pulls up the chair and makes you comfortable. They hand you over the menu and as you open to read it and place your order, your dream bubble bursts. However, this may not be the real-life experience only if you know the tricks of visiting a fine diner and making the most of it- in taste and finances. If you are deferring your fine dining visit, thinking of finances, then here’s how you can save on your hard-earned money and get to taste the best the place has to offer.
Next time you have saved up quite some money and want to treat yourself and a special person to a fine diner, make sure you have these tips up your sleeves.
Choose lunch: A regular pattern is that dinner costs more than lunch. You can still avail a similar menu at the same place with the same team of chefs during lunch, but at a budget cost. During lunch you can experience tasting menu, special corporate menus or a short lunch menu which has fewer courses and also cuts down on the price significantly.
Strategic order: When you visit a luxury hotel, you are often lured to opt for their set menu which comprises starters, mains, cocktails and desserts. However, you may not need all the set courses and do with just one or two dishes a la carte. This satiates your taste-buds and saves your finance.
Skip alcohol: Cocktails, wines or alcohols come as part of the package but also leads to a steep price hike. In fact, at times, the alcohol price alone can be higher than the price of the whole meal put together. Thus, try to avoid alcohol to reduce the budget and instead opt for a soft drink, a mocktail or sparkling water.
Check for alternative menu: Apart from the regular menu and a la carte options, fine diners often offer tasting menu, seasonal choices and samplers. These are a shortened version of the entire menu comprising a few signature dishes. This not only gives you a roundup of the best dishes of the restaurant but also helps you save up significantly.
Thoughtful reservations: Always make your reservation during afternoon and on a weekday to get the best price for your meal. However, if you notice that during certain occasions, festivals or the restaurant’s own anniversary dates, they are offering a better price for dining, its your cue to grab the opportunity.
Create a memory: Often you get tempted to visit a luxury diner because you may have heard that a certain cuisine, dish or dessert is served best there. If you want to taste the same, just walk in and ask for it as an a la carte. It is better to spend on a signature dish or a chef’s special dessert than eat and pay for a lot of courses that you may not have preferred in the first place.
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