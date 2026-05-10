6 ways to make the most of a fine diner…but on a budget

Next time you have saved up quite some money and want to treat yourself and a special person to a fine diner, make sure you have these tips up your sleeves.

Choose lunch: A regular pattern is that dinner costs more than lunch. You can still avail a similar menu at the same place with the same team of chefs during lunch, but at a budget cost. During lunch you can experience tasting menu, special corporate menus or a short lunch menu which has fewer courses and also cuts down on the price significantly.

Strategic order: When you visit a luxury hotel, you are often lured to opt for their set menu which comprises starters, mains, cocktails and desserts. However, you may not need all the set courses and do with just one or two dishes a la carte. This satiates your taste-buds and saves your finance.

Skip alcohol: Cocktails, wines or alcohols come as part of the package but also leads to a steep price hike. In fact, at times, the alcohol price alone can be higher than the price of the whole meal put together. Thus, try to avoid alcohol to reduce the budget and instead opt for a soft drink, a mocktail or sparkling water.