Omega-3 supplements help improve brain health: Is it a myth or a fact?

While Omega-3 supplements are often recommended as an easy way to enhance one’s memory and help protect one's brain from ageing or developing Alzheimer’s, is there scientific evidence to back up these assertions, or is it just yet another health myth? Clinical research conducted recently has debunked the myth that fish oil supplements can positively affect brain functions. The research showed that despite supplement use, brain tissues didn’t necessarily translate into memory enhancement or better cognitive abilities.
The results might seem shocking. Omega-3 fatty acids are vital for the brain's work. One of the vital parts of the composition of a neuron is docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). This acid provides fluidity of cell membranes and neuron communication with each other. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) affects inflammation and mood. The third type of this acid is alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is found in flax and chia seeds.
Does that mean that Omega-3 supplements are pointless?
Not necessarily. The significance of these acids in brain development is still evident, especially during pregnancy and childhood years. It has even been suggested that increased intake of fish during pregnancy has resulted in better brain development in children. Omega-3 deficiency can even be responsible for affecting learning abilities in animals. Moreover, lower levels of DHA in blood have been found to correlate with smaller brain volumes in adults.
The distinction lies between getting enough omega-3 and taking extra doses for cognitive benefits. Some studies imply that patients with low levels of omega-3 and minor cognitive problems can benefit from such treatment. The use of a high-EPA formulation is associated with depression treatment along with regular therapy.
Nutrition is more important than anything else according to health professionals. Salmon, sardines, tuna and mackerel are some natural sources of omega-3s. The recommended amount of oily fish is two per week. Supplements should also be of good quality. Rancid or oxidised oils can cause serious health problems.
The verdict?
Omega-3 supplements are not a proven shortcut to sharper memory or dementia prevention.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.