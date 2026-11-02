Omega-3 supplements help improve brain health: Is it a myth or a fact?

While Omega-3 supplements are often recommended as an easy way to enhance one’s memory and help protect one's brain from ageing or developing Alzheimer’s, is there scientific evidence to back up these assertions, or is it just yet another health myth? Clinical research conducted recently has debunked the myth that fish oil supplements can positively affect brain functions. The research showed that despite supplement use, brain tissues didn’t necessarily translate into memory enhancement or better cognitive abilities.

Omega-3 supplements and brain health: What does research actually say?

The results might seem shocking. Omega-3 fatty acids are vital for the brain's work. One of the vital parts of the composition of a neuron is docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). This acid provides fluidity of cell membranes and neuron communication with each other. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) affects inflammation and mood. The third type of this acid is alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is found in flax and chia seeds.