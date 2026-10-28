Do idli and dosa really cause bloating? The truth about fermented foods

There are many myths around fermented foods like dosa, idli and dhokla, and having these foods will make you feel worse. A lot of people also blame them for bloating, gas, acidity and indigestion. But is the food really the problem, or is it something else? Many South Indians and others whose traditional diets are built on these foods have started moving away from them. They switch to foods that do not even belong to their region. This shift often comes from fear, not facts.

Are idli, dosa and dhokla good for gut health? The truth about fermented foods

The truth is simple. Fermented foods are deeply nourishing when prepared and eaten the right way. If you feel heavy or uncomfortable after eating them, the issue is usually a weak digestive system, not the food itself. Strengthening digestion works better than cutting out foods that have nourished generations. Let’s see in detail how fermentation helps the body: