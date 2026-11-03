Mind and Body

Hyderabad techie dies after marathon: Are you really fit for the long run?

Following the death of a 36-year-old engineer after completing a marathon in Hyderabad, questions are being raised about physical fitness, medical readiness, training and the lifestyle changes needed to take on the 42.195-km challenge
Preparing for a full marathon requires more time than occasional weekend running
A 36-year-old runner’s suspected cardiac death after completing a marathon raises questions
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A 36-year-old IBM software engineer, Kommineni Gopi, died immediately after winning the eighth Hyderabad Hi-Tech Full Marathon. The incident has put the hazards associated with long-distance running under the spotlight. Kommineni Gopi is alleged to have fallen as he walked towards the breakfast area following completion of his marathon. His death is presumed to be from a heart attack.

An interesting query arises in this context: Are you fit enough for a marathon?

The ability to run does not guarantee that one will be ready to take part in a marathon. Runners should factor in their state of heart and fitness level and also past injuries. Individuals with heart problems or unexplained breathlessness or chest pains should definitely see a doctor. Also, if you have a family history of heart problems, it is best to seek medical experts' help before you start training.

For how long should you train before participating in the marathon?

Beginners should first build a consistent running habit. Ideally, they should have six months to a year of regular running experience before starting dedicated marathon preparation. Gradually progressing through 5K, 10K and half-marathon distances helps build endurance.

Experienced runners may gradually build towards 29-32 km training runs
Beginners should first build a consistent running habit

Training plans should include long runs, speed workouts, easy runs, strength training and adequate rest. Experienced runners may gradually build towards 29-32 km training runs.

Can your daily lifestyle support marathon training?

Preparation for a full marathon will require more time than just running on weekends. Running sessions can be as long as two to three hours, and after that, you have to stretch out, have your recovery food, and take time to rest. There may be a need to alter some social plans, your sleeping hours, and weekend activities.

How do you know when to stop?

Race-day meals should be familiar and easily digestible
During the race, runners need an individual hydration and carbohydrate strategy

Chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, loss of consciousness, confusion, and abnormal weakness cannot be overlooked at all times. Athletes have to lower their pace or halt and get medical attention if any of these signs show up. Rest and recovery are equally important after the race.

A marathon should be a test of preparation, not a gamble with health.

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