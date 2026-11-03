Hyderabad techie dies after marathon: Are you really fit for the long run?

A 36-year-old IBM software engineer, Kommineni Gopi, died immediately after winning the eighth Hyderabad Hi-Tech Full Marathon. The incident has put the hazards associated with long-distance running under the spotlight. Kommineni Gopi is alleged to have fallen as he walked towards the breakfast area following completion of his marathon. His death is presumed to be from a heart attack.
The ability to run does not guarantee that one will be ready to take part in a marathon. Runners should factor in their state of heart and fitness level and also past injuries. Individuals with heart problems or unexplained breathlessness or chest pains should definitely see a doctor. Also, if you have a family history of heart problems, it is best to seek medical experts' help before you start training.
Beginners should first build a consistent running habit. Ideally, they should have six months to a year of regular running experience before starting dedicated marathon preparation. Gradually progressing through 5K, 10K and half-marathon distances helps build endurance.
Training plans should include long runs, speed workouts, easy runs, strength training and adequate rest. Experienced runners may gradually build towards 29-32 km training runs.
Preparation for a full marathon will require more time than just running on weekends. Running sessions can be as long as two to three hours, and after that, you have to stretch out, have your recovery food, and take time to rest. There may be a need to alter some social plans, your sleeping hours, and weekend activities.
Chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, loss of consciousness, confusion, and abnormal weakness cannot be overlooked at all times. Athletes have to lower their pace or halt and get medical attention if any of these signs show up. Rest and recovery are equally important after the race.
A marathon should be a test of preparation, not a gamble with health.