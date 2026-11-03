Hyderabad techie dies after marathon: Are you really fit for the long run?

A 36-year-old IBM software engineer, Kommineni Gopi, died immediately after winning the eighth Hyderabad Hi-Tech Full Marathon. The incident has put the hazards associated with long-distance running under the spotlight. Kommineni Gopi is alleged to have fallen as he walked towards the breakfast area following completion of his marathon. His death is presumed to be from a heart attack.

An interesting query arises in this context: Are you fit enough for a marathon?

The ability to run does not guarantee that one will be ready to take part in a marathon. Runners should factor in their state of heart and fitness level and also past injuries. Individuals with heart problems or unexplained breathlessness or chest pains should definitely see a doctor. Also, if you have a family history of heart problems, it is best to seek medical experts' help before you start training.