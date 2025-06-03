Vibhu Raghave passes away aged 37 after battle with colon cancer

Television actor Vibhu Raghave, best remembered for his roles in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Suvreen Guggal, passed away on June 2 following a prolonged fight with stage four colon cancer. He was just 37 years old. According to reports, Vibhu had been receiving treatment since 2022 at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, where he was surrounded by friends and family.
The news of Vibhu’s passing was shared by close friends and co-stars like Kaveri Priyam and Karan Veer Mehra on social media. Addite Malik posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, saying, he purest soul, a beacon of strength & positivity… He will be deeply missed. Always.” She also shared details of his funeral procession, scheduled for 1 PM in Jogeshwari West, Mumbai.
Throughout his illness, Vibhu was incredibly open about his journey, often updating his fans on social media. In one of his recent posts, he shared that the cancer had spread to his liver, spine, bones, and lungs. “It was shocking… but the only treatment right now is chemotherapy. Everything is going good now. Chemotherapy will shrink it,” he expressed, showcasing his resilience until the very end.
Friends from the industry, including Mohit Malik and Anjali Anand, had been raising funds to help with his medical expenses. Actor Saumya Tandon paid a touching tribute, saying, “You were a fighter till the very end — a real warrior… I’ll miss you forever.”
Vibhu is survived by his mother Anupama Raghav, brother Aishwarya Raghave, and sister Garima Singh Tyagi. His passing leaves a significant void in the Indian television community, with many remembering him as a kind, spirited, and vibrant soul.