Vibhu Raghave passes away aged 37 after battle with colon cancer

Friends from the industry, including Mohit Malik and Anjali Anand, had been raising funds to help with his medical expenses. Actor Saumya Tandon paid a touching tribute, saying, “You were a fighter till the very end — a real warrior… I’ll miss you forever.”

Vibhu is survived by his mother Anupama Raghav, brother Aishwarya Raghave, and sister Garima Singh Tyagi. His passing leaves a significant void in the Indian television community, with many remembering him as a kind, spirited, and vibrant soul.