Ed Gale, actor behind Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’, dies at age 61

In her heartfelt message, Kayse Gale painted a vivid picture of her uncle, saying, “It is with a heavy heart and a surprisingly light coffin (see what I did there?) that we announce the sudden passing of our uncle, Ed Gale. Ed has taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife.” She also noted that throughout his impressive career, Ed appeared in over 130 movies, TV shows, and commercials.

Ed Gale made his mark in Hollywood with his role in Howard the Duck (1986), where he donned the iconic feathered suit of the Marvel character. “Yes, I was in the suit every day for nearly 10 months. I was the only actor who played the role of Howard The Duck,” Ed revealed in a 2018 interview.