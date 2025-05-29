Ed Gale, actor behind Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’, dies at age 61
Ed Gale, the actor who physically embodied the killer doll Chucky in the iconic Child’s Play franchise, has died at the age of 61. Known for bringing unforgettable characters to life in 1980s cult classics, Ed Gale passed away on May 27 in Los Angeles. His niece, Kayse Gale, confirmed the news in a heartfelt Facebook post, though no cause of death has been specified.
‘He’s now headlining in the afterlife,’ says Ed Gale’s niece in tribute post
In her heartfelt message, Kayse Gale painted a vivid picture of her uncle, saying, “It is with a heavy heart and a surprisingly light coffin (see what I did there?) that we announce the sudden passing of our uncle, Ed Gale. Ed has taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife.” She also noted that throughout his impressive career, Ed appeared in over 130 movies, TV shows, and commercials.
Ed Gale made his mark in Hollywood with his role in Howard the Duck (1986), where he donned the iconic feathered suit of the Marvel character. “Yes, I was in the suit every day for nearly 10 months. I was the only actor who played the role of Howard The Duck,” Ed revealed in a 2018 interview.
He later gained cult status as Chucky in Child’s Play (1988) and reprised the role in its sequels. His diverse filmography also includes titles like Spaceballs, Chopper Chicks in Zombietown, The Little Rascals, and O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Though his later years were marred by controversy and a police investigation that never led to charges, Gale’s family remembers him for his humour, generosity, and love for performance. He leaves behind a legacy shaped by eccentric characters and an enduring cult following.