Rick Derringer, guitar legend behind ‘Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,’ dies at 77

His friend and caretaker, Tony Wilson, confirmed the news in a heartfelt tribute on Facebook. “Derringer’s legacy extends beyond his music, entertaining fans with his signature energy and talent. His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones,” he wrote.

While the official cause of death hasn’t been disclosed, it’s known that the guitarist had been facing some health challenges, including recent ankle bypass surgery, as mentioned on his and his wife’s official page.