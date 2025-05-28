Rick Derringer, guitar legend behind ‘Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,’ dies at 77

The rock community is in mourning after the loss of one of its most dynamic and talented guitarists. Rick Derringer, who burst onto the music scene with the iconic Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo and transformed garage rock with Hang on Sloopy, passed away on Monday in Ormond Beach, Florida, at the age of 77.
His friend and caretaker, Tony Wilson, confirmed the news in a heartfelt tribute on Facebook. “Derringer’s legacy extends beyond his music, entertaining fans with his signature energy and talent. His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones,” he wrote.
While the official cause of death hasn’t been disclosed, it’s known that the guitarist had been facing some health challenges, including recent ankle bypass surgery, as mentioned on his and his wife’s official page.
Born Richard Dean Zehringer in 1947, Rick Derringer enjoyed a remarkable six-decade career that crossed various genres and generations. He first made waves as a teenage star with the McCoys, hitting the top of the charts in 1965. He then went on to play and produce for Johnny and Edgar Winter, contributing to hits like Frankenstein and Free Ride.
Rick also made a name for himself as a producer, most notably collaborating with Weird Al Yankovic. I’m very sad to say that my friend, rock guitar legend Rick Derringer, has passed. Rick produced my first 6 albums and played guitar on my earliest recordings, including the solo on ‘Eat It.’ He had an enormous impact on my life, and will be missed greatly,” Yankovic shared on Instagram.
Whether he was backing Barbra Streisand, jamming with Steely Dan, or crafting Hulk Hogan’s theme Real American, Rick Derringer’s sound played a crucial role in shaping American music. His influence echoed through arenas, albums, and even wrestling rings.