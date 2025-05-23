Renowned photographer and actor Radhakrishnan Chakyat passes away aged 53

Chakyat began his independent photography career in 2000 and quickly rose to prominence through his work with major advertising agencies and corporate clients across India. His signature style combined artistic sensitivity with technical mastery, making him one of the most respected names in Indian fashion and commercial photography.

In 2017, he launched Pixel Viilage, a popular YouTube platform aimed at educating aspiring photographers. With tutorials, product reviews, and expert insights, Chakyat built a loyal following and was often credited with demystifying photography for a new generation.

Beyond photography, Chakyat also made his acting debut in the 2015 Dulquer Salmaan starrer Malayalam film Charlie, where he played the character David, earning praise for his understated yet impactful performance.