Veteran makeup artiste Vikram Gaikwad passes away aged 65 in Mumbai

Veteran makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad sadly passed away on Saturday in Mumbai at the age of 65. Renowned for his transformative work across Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and South Indian films, Vikram’s contributions have significantly shaped the visual identities of countless cinematic characters over an impressive four-decade career.
Vikram Gaikwad’s funeral was held at 4:30 pm on May 10 at the Shivaji Park Crematorium. Earlier this week, he had been admitted to Hiranandani Hospital in Powai due to complications related to blood pressure. Although he initially seemed stable, his condition took a turn for the worse, as confirmed by his brother, Dr. Prasanna Paranjpe, in a statement.
Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the film industry. Actor Aamir Khan remembered Vikram Gaikwad as “a true master of his craft,” reflecting on their collaborations in Dangal, PK, and Rang De Basanti. Ranveer Singh, who worked with him on 83, shared his sorrow on social media. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also expressed his condolences, describing Gaikwad as “a magician who brought characters to life.”
A two-time National Award winner, Vikram Gaikwad received accolades for his work on The Dirty Picture (2012) and Jaatishwar (2014), among others. His impressive portfolio spanned period dramas like Tanhaji, Balgandharva, and Panipat, as well as biopics such as Sanju, Super 30, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He played a crucial role in designing Lara Dutta’s look as Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom and transforming Ranveer Singh into Kapil Dev.
Vikram Gaikwad leaves behind an unparalleled legacy in the world of makeup artistry. His work went beyond mere cosmetics—it was about defining characters. His passing signifies the end of an era in Indian cinema.