Veteran makeup artiste Vikram Gaikwad passes away aged 65 in Mumbai

A two-time National Award winner, Vikram Gaikwad received accolades for his work on The Dirty Picture (2012) and Jaatishwar (2014), among others. His impressive portfolio spanned period dramas like Tanhaji, Balgandharva, and Panipat, as well as biopics such as Sanju, Super 30, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He played a crucial role in designing Lara Dutta’s look as Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom and transforming Ranveer Singh into Kapil Dev.

Vikram Gaikwad leaves behind an unparalleled legacy in the world of makeup artistry. His work went beyond mere cosmetics—it was about defining characters. His passing signifies the end of an era in Indian cinema.