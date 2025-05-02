Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad passes away after prolonged illness

According to reports, even though his daughter was ready to donate part of her liver, the family faced challenges in raising the INR 30 lakh needed for the surgery. The Association of Television Media Artistes (ATMA) stepped in to help fund his treatment efforts. Unfortunately, Vishnu’s health worsened before the transplant could take place. Actor Kishore Sathya shared the heartbreaking news on social media, offering condolences and prayers for the grieving family.