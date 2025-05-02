Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad passes away after prolonged illness

Malayalam film and television actor Vishnu Prasad, a familiar face to audiences across Kerala, has passed away while receiving treatment for a serious liver condition. He died at a private hospital on Thursday night, where he had been in critical care for several days. His family was in the process of arranging a liver transplant, with his daughter stepping up to be the donor, stated sources.
According to reports, even though his daughter was ready to donate part of her liver, the family faced challenges in raising the INR 30 lakh needed for the surgery. The Association of Television Media Artistes (ATMA) stepped in to help fund his treatment efforts. Unfortunately, Vishnu’s health worsened before the transplant could take place. Actor Kishore Sathya shared the heartbreaking news on social media, offering condolences and prayers for the grieving family.
Vishnu Prasad’s acting journey spanned both television and film. He was celebrated for his roles in Malayalam movies like Kasi, Kai Ethum Doorathu, Runway, Mampazhakkalam, Lokanathan IAS, and Pathaka, among others. On television, he was a familiar face, taking on a range of characters that highlighted his versatility and understated presence.
Vishnu Prasad is survived by his daughters, Abhirami and Ananika. The Malayalam entertainment industry has mourned his passing, with many paying tribute to his contributions and the quiet dignity with which he carried his art and personal struggles.