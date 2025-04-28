Shaji N Karun, Malayalam filmmaker and cinematographer, passes away aged 73

A graduate of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, Shaji began his career as a cinematographer, working closely with the legendary filmmaker G Aravindan. He made his directorial debut with Piravi (1988). The film garnered international acclaim and won many awards.

Shaji’s following films included Swaham, Vanaprastham, Kutty Srank, Swapaanam, and Oolu, to name a few.

As a cinematographer, his work shone in films like Kummatty, Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback, Chidambaram, Nakhakshathangal and Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare.

The Government of India honoured Shaji with the Padma Shri in 2010, and in 2000, he was awarded the Chevalier des Arts et Lettres by France.He was also the founding chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and served as the executive chairman of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). He was also the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.