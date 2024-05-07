Popular Malayalam film director Harikumar passes away

Popular Malayalam film director Harikumar passed away at a private hospital here on Monday evening. He was 70. Ailing from cancer, he was under treatment for a while.

In a career that began in 1981 when he directed his first film Ambal Poovu, he rose to huge heights with Sukurtham (1994), written by acclaimed author M.T. Vasudevan Nair and starring Mammootty and others.

This film won two National awards — for the best Malayalam film and music direction. Harikumar directed 16 films with the last being Autorickshawkarente Bharya (2022) written by award-winning author M.Mukundan. He was a member of the National Film Awards jury in 2005 and 2008.