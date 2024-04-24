Sunny Leone shoots for an untitled Malayalam film in Kerala

Actress Sunny Leone, who played a pivotal role in the Anurag Kashyap directorial Kennedy, is currently shooting for her yet-to-be-titled Malayalam project in Kerala. A video from the shoot is going viral on social media, showing the actress amid the film’s crew.

In the video, she can be seen being briefed on a scene. The actress is seen wearing a pink coloured shirt which she paired with denim shorts.

A few days ago, Sunny performed the muhurat pooja with the National Award-winning director Pampally and the film’s team in Kerala.