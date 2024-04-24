Denim Day 2024: The Spring Summer Denim Trend Guide

There’s no denying the fact that regardless of the season, our obsession with denim never dies. The real question isn’t whether to wear denim, but how to style it.
And for spring/summer 2024, denim styles run the gamut, satisfying every sartorial craving. We bring you some of the top denim trends to incorporate into your wardrobe this season.
Shahin Mannan’s corset crop top features rainbow, quote, star and hearts embroidered on it. The top has straps with functional metal zipper detail, elasticated at the back with topstitching detail. It comes with a short skirt with broad pleat, topstitching detail and a side concealed zip. Priced at Rs 31,500.
Printed Denim Pantsuit from Mellowdrama. Priced at Rs 37,000.
Chaos hand painted crop jacket and denim strapless dress from KH House of Khaddar has been created with traditional method and techniques used in India for centuries. Price on request.
Introducing Power Denim by QUA Clothing. Qua spills over its smartened up aesthetic to the humble denim to bring to you this contemporary set comprising the Denim Cropped Blazer and Column Skirt. The blazer is constructed with padded shoulders in a cropped boxy silhouette. Peaked lapels add polish. Single fabric button closure. The maxi skirt is elevated with a tailored column silhouette and a front slit for ease of movement. Two side seam pockets bring in extra functionality. Price on request.
Fire Starter Jeans from Sameer Madan features a classic full-length denim. It is heavily textured with glossy faux leather line glitch appliqué on the front panels and a chic metal heart button on the top to make your disco nights more groovy. Price on request.
The intent of this garment from Fourinao was to create an expressive blend of Eastern and Western philosophies wherein denim, an inherently American product of utilitarian fashion, is used as a canvas for Indian hand embroidery. The motif of a peacock was consciously selected owing to its recognition as the national bird of modern India. This garment is an expression of the ethos of crafting a modern expression rooted in tradition. The hand-done embroidery takes over 40 hours of labour and uses a mix of materials. Price on request.
Lee Cooper shows its dedication to sustainable fashion with its latest Lee Cooper ECO collection. As part of this exciting initiative, they have introduced a ground-breaking innovation — The World's First Jeans made from recycled cigarette butts! This one is for keeps. Price on request.
The VegNonVeg Leisures Collection features a range of denim jeans, jean jackets and blazers with a subtle custom-made VegNonVeg monogram. The collection features heavy-weight cotton denim with laser printed VegNonVeg monogram. The washes and finishes throughout this drop are deliberately distressed to give the garments a worn-in and vintage look that adds to the overall grunge-inspired aesthetic. Price starts at Rs 4,800.
In the latest Spring-Summer ‘24 collection by Benetton, denim emerges as the quintessential hero. Celebrated for its unmatched versatility, this collection sees denim redefined in ways both iconic and innovative. Benetton has masterfully celebrated the fabric’s inherent ability to add a layer of effortless elegance and sophisticated style to any ensemble. Price starts at Rs 2,999.
Uniqlo is showing the way with its commitment to sustainability. A fusion of tradition and innovation, the jeans have been created using future-forward technologies and Japanese craftsmanship. These jeans not only look good and feel comfortable but also reduce the burden on both the global environment and workers. Blue Cycle jeans uses up to 99 per cent less water consumption during the finishing process and harness advanced laser distressing to reduce the burden on workers. Price starts at Rs 2,990.
Elevate your denim game with these versatile JACK&JONES jeans. Crafted from high-quality materials, these jeans are designed to last and provide the perfect fit. The classic silhouette and clean design make them a wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Expertly crafted in the iconic style the brand is known for, these jeans feature applique and patchwork print with a modern twist. Priced at Rs 7,999.
With a figure-flattering high rise silhouette and plenty of adaptable pockets, Levi's improves denim style! These mom blue Jeans feature button and zip at the front and a flattering waistband. Priced at Rs 2,999.
The sophisticated Dark Blue Mid Rise Leon Slim Fit Jeans from Selected Homme is meticulously crafted for the discerning gentleman. Elevate your style with these refined denim essentials, fashioned from premium cotton fabric. Impeccably tailored for a timeless silhouette, these jeans seamlessly blend comfort and class. Redefine your wardrobe with a touch of understated luxury — the epitome of modern menswear. Priced at Rs 7,499
Gedebe My Dream Bag – Denim Blue & White from Gedebe is a blend of Italian craftsmanship and contemporary design. Dotted with gleaming crystal embellishments and finished with a jewelled strap, this stylish mini bag lends an edgy element to any ensemble. Price starts at ₨ 72,000. Available on aispi.co.
Chau Rising specialises in knitwear, aiming to modernise cashmere by incorporating vibrant hues and innovative designs, catering to today's market. These Chau Rising jeans feature fun detailing at the bottom–mesh. This denim piece includes a highlight of green at the seam that runs down the front, ending at the hem which opens up into a flared mesh design. Price starts at Rs 25,000.
L'alingi's distinctive, femininely refined designs are meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, blending quirkiness with sophistication. Travel back to the 90’s with the brand’s denim twist on its Micro Eternity Clutch. Complete with a blue crystal handle, this nostalgic piece features a removable chain for versatile wear. Just grab your card, keys, and lipstick, and you’re ready to roll! Price starts at Rs 58,000.