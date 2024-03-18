Aryan Khan’s D’Yavol X’s denim jacket worth INR 99,000 sells out within 24 hours
Aryan Khan’s clothing brand, D’Yavol X, is proving it has the magic touch (and a hefty price tag) when it comes to selling clothes. The brand’s latest collection, a collaboration with Disney, launched just yesterday and some items are already sold out!
This isn't the first time D'Yavol X has sparked a buying frenzy. Despite the brand's signature dark aesthetic and seemingly basic designs, the price points are far from ordinary. T-shirts like Nocturnal and Ducktaped go for a cool INR 15,000 each, while the Killing Smokes sweatshirt, modelled by Shah Rukh Khan himself, carries a hefty INR 41,000 price tag.
But the real showstopper is the Signature X denim jacket, spotted on Suhana Khan in promotional photos. This exclusive piece boasts a staggering INR 99,000 price tag, redefining the concept of a "denim jacket" for many.
However, the high price and limited quantities appear to be a winning formula for D'Yavol X. This strategy not only creates an aura of exclusivity but also fuels demand, as evidenced by the lightning-fast sell-out.
This isn’t surprising, considering the brand's previous success. According to reports, their debut collection in April 2023 saw a similar frenzy, with the INR 2 Lakh X jacket, endorsed by Shah Rukh Khan, disappearing from shelves in no time.