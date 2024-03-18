Aryan Khan’s D’Yavol X’s denim jacket worth INR 99,000 sells out within 24 hours

This isn't the first time D'Yavol X has sparked a buying frenzy. Despite the brand's signature dark aesthetic and seemingly basic designs, the price points are far from ordinary. T-shirts like Nocturnal and Ducktaped go for a cool INR 15,000 each, while the Killing Smokes sweatshirt, modelled by Shah Rukh Khan himself, carries a hefty INR 41,000 price tag.