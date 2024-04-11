Couturier Suneet Varma pushes the boundaries of denim fashion with his latest collaboration

Beyond the conventional

“For me, Denim beyond definition has been an exciting journey of pushing the boundaries of denim fashion. Beyond the challenges inherent in moulding denim and merging it with Indian couture, I viewed it as a tremendous opportunity to do something new. It goes beyond the conventional, offering a unique blend of elegance and comfort. This collection is an ode to those who carve their own path in the world of fashion, and I’m thrilled to bring this fusion to Lee’s customers in India,” says Suneet, about the latest collection.

A celebration of individuality

The collection is a tribute to the youth, the doers, and those who make their own rules. It’s a celebration of individuality and the courage to stand out in a world that often follows the herd. It’s almost as if denim has a mind of its own, and in this collection, it’s trying to transform itself with more washes, more tailoring and more embellishment. This untamed couture preserves the classic appeal of denim while incorporating it with high-fashion sensibilities.