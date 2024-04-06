From boardroom to beach: Styling formal shoes for summer escapes

Summer brings a shift in wardrobe priorities, even for those accustomed to the corporate setting. While boardrooms may be traded for sandy shores, your sense of style doesn't have to suffer. Transitioning from the confines of formal wear to the laid-back atmosphere of beachside retreats requires a thoughtful approach to styling. Arushi Kalsi, founder of Overdrive Shoes, shares some tips so you can seamlessly integrate your formal shoes into your summer ensemble for a sophisticated yet relaxed look.
Choose Lightweight Styles: Embrace the airy feel of the season by opting for loafers or derby shoes crafted from lightweight materials such as suede or unlined leather. Not only do these choices ensure breathability, but they also keep your feet comfortable in the summer heat.
Pair with Casual Clothing: Blend the formal with the informal by pairing your polished shoes with casual clothing staples like linen trousers, chinos, or cotton shorts. Roll up the cuffs for an added touch of nonchalance that perfectly captures the essence of summer style.
Go Sockless or Wear No-Show Socks: Embrace the carefree spirit of summer by going sockless with your loafers or opting for discreet no-show socks. Not only does this choice enhance comfort and breathability, but it also lends a sleek and polished finish to your look.
Experiment with Colours: Infuse your summer wardrobe with a burst of colour by exploring lighter hues for both your shoes and clothing. Shades like beige, tan, light brown, and navy effortlessly evoke the essence of sun-kissed days and balmy evenings.
Accessorise with Summer Staples: Elevate your ensemble with quintessential summer accessories that complement your formal shoes. Consider incorporating a woven belt, a straw hat, or a pair of stylish sunglasses to add a touch of flair and complete your beach-ready look.
Consider Shoe Care: Preserve the pristine appearance of your formal shoes by adhering to a regular cleaning and conditioning routine. Avoid exposing them to sandy or wet conditions, and store them properly when not in use to extend their longevity and maintain their impeccable allure.
By incorporating these key elements into your summer styling repertoire, you can effortlessly elevate your formal leather shoes for a chic and refined summer escape to the beach. Strike the perfect balance between sophistication and relaxation as you embrace the sun-drenched ambiance with confidence and style.