From boardroom to beach: Styling formal shoes for summer escapes

Pair with Casual Clothing: Blend the formal with the informal by pairing your polished shoes with casual clothing staples like linen trousers, chinos, or cotton shorts. Roll up the cuffs for an added touch of nonchalance that perfectly captures the essence of summer style.

Go Sockless or Wear No-Show Socks: Embrace the carefree spirit of summer by going sockless with your loafers or opting for discreet no-show socks. Not only does this choice enhance comfort and breathability, but it also lends a sleek and polished finish to your look.

Experiment with Colours: Infuse your summer wardrobe with a burst of colour by exploring lighter hues for both your shoes and clothing. Shades like beige, tan, light brown, and navy effortlessly evoke the essence of sun-kissed days and balmy evenings.

Accessorise with Summer Staples: Elevate your ensemble with quintessential summer accessories that complement your formal shoes. Consider incorporating a woven belt, a straw hat, or a pair of stylish sunglasses to add a touch of flair and complete your beach-ready look.