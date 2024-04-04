Accessories to update your summer wardrobe

As the Adage goes, the devil is in the details — and the same applies to accessories. With these accessories, you can update your summer wardrobe vacation-ready in seconds.

Colby bag from Michael Kors

When shopping for a new bag this summer, don’t miss out on the new Colby bag from Michael Kors’ Spring Summer 2024 collection. The bag combines modern chic with pragmatic details. Crafted in an assortment of colours like vibrant neons, easy neutrals, signature classics, and more, it will take you straight into summer.

“For me, the most enduring pieces are the ones that combine style and pragmatism. The Colby is both utilitarian and luxurious at the same time — all the things I look for in a timeless design,” says Michael Kors.

Boss Spring Summer 24 collection

The Boss Spring Summer 24 collection is curated with the most trend-proof accessories, well built, and can last for decades. Keeping up with the Boss 24/7 lifestyle wardrobe, the collection presents an elevated assortment including bags, shoes, belts, and many more for men.