Accessories to update your summer wardrobe

As the Adage goes, the devil is in the details — and the same applies to accessories. With these accessories, you can update your summer wardrobe vacation-ready in seconds.
Colby bag from Michael Kors
When shopping for a new bag this summer, don’t miss out on the new Colby bag from Michael Kors’ Spring Summer 2024 collection. The bag combines modern chic with pragmatic details. Crafted in an assortment of colours like vibrant neons, easy neutrals, signature classics, and more, it will take you straight into summer.
“For me, the most enduring pieces are the ones that combine style and pragmatism. The Colby is both utilitarian and luxurious at the same time — all the things I look for in a timeless design,” says Michael Kors.
Boss Spring Summer 24 collection
The Boss Spring Summer 24 collection is curated with the most trend-proof accessories, well built, and can last for decades. Keeping up with the Boss 24/7 lifestyle wardrobe, the collection presents an elevated assortment including bags, shoes, belts, and many more for men.
These classic investment pieces are the most practical items that can elevate a man’s everyday experience. The collection builds on design themes first seen at the brand’s Miami fashion show, where a sophisticated, muted colour palette and contemporary takes on classic pieces took centre stage. It offers a full wardrobe selection for all occasions to fit a 24/7 lifestyle. Signature Boss suiting is revisited in an assortment of strong, modern silhouettes. Soft shades, light textures, and contrasts — fluidity and structure; opacity and translucency — provide a fresh perspective that feels perfectly tailored for the warmer months to come.
Tumi introduces Asra
International travel and lifestyle brand Tumi introduces Asra, the latest collection of women’s handbags designed for the effortlessly stylish and on-the-go modern woman. To celebrate the all-new collection and the brand’s evolving women’s category, Tumi has roped in South Korean actress Mun Ka Young as the face of the new collection.
The collection seamlessly transitions from day to night, with feminine designs and elevated accents that merge functionality
with style. It includes three different sizes and four compelling colours — Tumi’s core black and three seasonal colours like moonlight, cameo rose, and purple sunset, the latter a vibrant colourway inspired by the beautiful landscapes of Sentosa island in Singapore.
Each Asra bag features pleating with a soft structure, coordinating hardware, and a knotted shoulder strap for added visual and textural interest. Additional touches include an exterior microfiber-lined pocket, perfect for a phone or a pair of sunglasses, and a leather monogram charm (sold separately) to add Tumi’s signature touch of personalisation to any Asra bag.
“I’ve long been a fan of Tumi, and I’m thrilled that they’re exploring fresh silhouettes. Beauty and versatility are a big part of my life, and with Tumi these bags are a perfect fit for every journey,” says Mun.
Price starts at Rs 29,200. Available online.
