Fashion X Racing: A unique collection for summer 2024

The Red Bull Academy Programme has roped in Pepe Jeans London as title partner for the 2024 F1 Academy season and beyond. Pepe Jeans joins as title partner of the newly formed programme, in a partnership rooted in mutual commitment to excellence and the shared goal of advancing women’s roles in the traditionally male-dominated arena of motorsports.
This weekend, at the all-female championship’s opening race in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, driver Hamda Al Qubaisi will debut the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme colours, competing in a suit and racing a car featuring the denim brand’s iconic logo.
The title partnership is a natural fit for two brands looking towards a future where the excitement of motor racing is matched by the opportunities it provides to all drivers, regardless of gender. Pepe Jeans apparel speaks to the spirit of the racing community, one that values strength, diversity, and the thrill of the race.
Oracle Red Bull Racing and Pepe Jeans also announce a debut ready-to-wear collection for Summer 2024. The new Red Bull Racing x Pepe Jeans fashion line will feature women’s, men’s, and unisex styles, and will be available globally online, as well as in select Pepe Jeans flagship stores and through selected retailers worldwide.
As part of the renewed partnership, Pepe Jeans will provide both the reigning Formula One World Champions and the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme with travel kit for the 2024 season.