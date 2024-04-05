Fashion X Racing: A unique collection for summer 2024

This weekend, at the all-female championship’s opening race in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, driver Hamda Al Qubaisi will debut the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme colours, competing in a suit and racing a car featuring the denim brand’s iconic logo.

The title partnership is a natural fit for two brands looking towards a future where the excitement of motor racing is matched by the opportunities it provides to all drivers, regardless of gender. Pepe Jeans apparel speaks to the spirit of the racing community, one that values strength, diversity, and the thrill of the race.