Check out this summer fashion guide for men

This summer style guide is your passport to sartorial adventure and timeless elegance
Sunshine, longer days – it’s time to unleash your summer style! We’ve curated a collection of trends that'll let you express yourself with confidence. Forget cookie-cutter looks – this season is all about embracing your unique personality.

1. Oversized t-shirts from H&M

Step into effortless elegance with H&M's relaxed-fit tees, tailored in lightweight cotton fabrics. Embrace a laid-back yet polished vibe by ditching the tie and rolling up your sleeves. These shirts, crafted for comfort and style, effortlessly blend oversized comfort with a touch of polish.

2. Baggy cargo pants from Bewakoof

Merge utility and style seamlessly with Bewakoof’s baggy cargo pants, available in unique tones like olive or brown. Featuring ample pocket space and a relaxed fit, these cargo pants are perfect companions for outdoor adventures or urban exploration.

3. Sustainable sneakers from Paaduks

Make a conscious fashion choice by swapping out leather shoes for environmentally friendly and comfortable sneakers from Paaduks. Available in classic black, brown, and beige, these sneakers add a youthful flair to any outfit, whether you’re dressing up or down.

4. Statement sunglasses from Lenskart

Shield your eyes from the sun in style with oversized sunglasses, aviators, or retro-inspired frames from Lenskart. With a wide range of collections to choose from, opt for bold colours or unique shapes to infuse personality into your summer look.

5. Vegan and breathable footwear from Paaduks

Keep your feet cool and comfortable all summer long with Paaduks’ slides and sandals. From beach outings to rooftop parties, these footwear options strike the perfect balance between fashion and function, ensuring you step out in style while prioritising comfort.

