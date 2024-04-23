Cinema

Superstar Rajinikanth is back with a bang in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’

Lokesh had confirmed earlier that Coolie exists outside his cinematic universe
In frame: Rajinikanth in Coolie
Get ready for some vintage Rajinikanth action! Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently unveiled the first look and title of the superstar’s highly anticipated film, Thalaivar 171, which is now officially called Coolie.

The teaser was a love letter to Rajinikanth’s legendary coolie roles in classics like Uzhaipaali, Mannan and Mullum Malarum. Fans are loving how Lokesh cleverly weaves in references to Rajinikanth’s career. Lokesh had confirmed earlier that Coolie exists outside his cinematic universe of Vikram, Kaithi, and Leo. This makes Coolie his third standalone film after Maanagaram and Master.

Remember that intriguing poster with Rajinikanth in a denim shirt, chained by colourful wristwatches? Well, the watch mystery continues! Fans are buzzing with theories – could it be a time travel story? Maybe a connection to Suriya's Rolex character? We’ll have to wait and see!

While the rest of the cast is still a secret, reports stated that Anirudh Ravichander is back to score the music, teaming up with Rajinikanth once again. The action sequences will be handled by the renowned duo Anbu-Arivu, and the film is being produced by Sun Pictures.

Rajinikanth is also working on another project titled Vettaiyan with director TJ Gnanavel, expected to be released later this year. 

