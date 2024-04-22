Big B plays Ashwatthama in mythological sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD'

After the recent poster featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan, the makers of the upcoming mythology sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD unveiled a new video asset. The special video introduces the character of Big B as Ashwatthama.
The video was unveiled in a projection in Nemawar, Madhya Pradesh, along with an exclusive glimpse on a sports channel amid the ongoing IPL 2024.
The video features multiple Indian languages spoken, with Amitabh Bachchan in his Ashwatthama avatar speaking Hindi, alongside a child conversing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Take a look at it here:
The video shows the character of a child inquiring Big B about who he is. Big B who's shrouded in bandages has different wounds, one from a gunshot and tells the kid that his time has come to fight the ultimate battle.
The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film has made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year. The film is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and is a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.
Meanwhile, Amitabh was last seen on screen in the Hindi film Uunchai, an adventure drama film directed by Sooraj Barjatya that was released in November 2022. It also also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.