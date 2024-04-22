Big B plays Ashwatthama in mythological sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD'

After the recent poster featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan, the makers of the upcoming mythology sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD unveiled a new video asset. The special video introduces the character of Big B as Ashwatthama.

The video was unveiled in a projection in Nemawar, Madhya Pradesh, along with an exclusive glimpse on a sports channel amid the ongoing IPL 2024.

The video features multiple Indian languages spoken, with Amitabh Bachchan in his Ashwatthama avatar speaking Hindi, alongside a child conversing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Take a look at it here: