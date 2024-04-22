Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day 2024 with aerial pictures [DEETS]

What is Earth Day?

Earth Day, which is celebrated annually on April 22, aims to raise awareness about the issues surrounding the environment while encouraging people to take small steps in their daily lives towards protecting Mother Earth. The theme for this year is Planet vs. Plastics, a rallying cry to combat the plastic pollution crisis. It urges people to confront the health risks of plastics, eliminate single-use plastics, push for a United Nations (UN) treaty to tackle plastic pollution and break free from the wasteful world of fast fashion.

Origin story

Contrary to popular beliefs, the concept of Earth Day is not something new. Its origin goes back to 1970, when Gaylord Nelson, a Democrat from Wisconsin, decided to raise awareness about environmental issues and push it into the national agenda. It occurred to him after he witnessed the after-effects of an oil spill in Santa Barbara, California. The first Earth Day witnessed people in the US spilling onto city squares, rallying for the cause of environmental protection. Over the years, the movement spread globally, with the UN first recognising it in 1972.

Taking action

Earth Day goes beyond symbolic gestures. From planting trees alongside NGOs to organising local cleanups, there are countless ways to get involved. But the impact starts at home. Eliminating single-use plastics, reducing your carbon footprint and simply educating those around you – these everyday choices have real power.

(Written by Subhashini Ramasamy)