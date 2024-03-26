Sunny Leone, Badshah & Armaan Malik perform with Marshmello at Sunburn Holi Tour

The recently concluded Sunburn Holi Tour, featuring the Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Marshmello, concluded on a successful note with a record breaking 70,000 footfall across all centres.

The American electronic music sensation delivered smashing performances across Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune over the Holi weekend, dishing out some of his biggest hits including Happier, Alone, Friends, Blocks, Wolves, Find Me and Silence.