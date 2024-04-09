Malayalam actor Sujith Rajendran passes away after road accident

Malayalam actor Sujith Rajendran, who moved from Dubai to Kerala to pursue acting, passed away Tuesday (April 9) morning. As per media reports, he met with an accident a week ago in front of The Alwaye Settlement Higher Secondary School on the Aluva-Paravoor Road in Ernakulam and was rushed to the hospital.

Earlier today, he succumbed to his injuries. His cremation will take place at 5 pm at Thonniyakavu Crematorium.

Speaking of his work, Sujith made his acting debut with filmmaker Sugeet's bilingual movie Kinavalli in 2018. The film failed to gain numbers at the box office but the actor won applaud for his performance.

Sujith also shared the screen with actress Sunny Leone in films like Marathon and Rangeela. The latter marked Sunny's debut into the Malayalam film scene and she co-starred Salim Kumar, Johny Antony, Krrish Menon, Major Ravi, Jacob Gregory and Ramesh Pisharody.