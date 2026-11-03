Seasonal eating in India: Top monsoon foods to boost nutrition and immunity

Nutrients are lost when fruits are stored for long periods. Studies show that within a few days of harvest, vitamin C levels can drop by 15–50 per cent at room temperature. While we tend to consume seasonal produce within days, out-of-season produce is often refrigerated, which slows the process but doesn't prevent nutrient loss.

Eating seasonal produce gives you a rotating range of phytonutrients. Different-coloured produce has different antioxidant profiles, and seasonal eating naturally introduces anthocyanins, carotenoids, chlorophyll and other phytonutrients into your diet.

What to eat

The Hottest Months (March–June): Cooling and Hydrating Foods

Mangoes (April–June): Rich in vitamins A and C, as well as polyphenols, mangoes are also good for a quick energy boost.

Cucumber: Cucumber is something we eat all year round. But they are especially good during the summer months since they contain around 92 per cent water.

Kokum (Konkan coast): Rich in anthocyanins and traditionally used to make cooling sherbets.

Tender coconut: An ideal natural electrolyte drink, tender coconut water provides potassium and sodium.

Avoid consuming too many hot, oily or deep-fried foods, as they can make you feel uncomfortable in hot weather.

Seasonal shopping made simple

A simple rule to follow is to buy what is cheap and easily available. When you look at the price, you will know what is more and less expensive. A higher price can sometimes be a sign that the produce is out of season.

Why does your diet matter during the monsoon?

To function properly, your immune system needs a regular supply of nutrients. One particular food will not provide all the nutrients your body needs. A healthy monsoon diet should include a variety of seasonal produce.

Some of the options during the monsoon include protein from dals, pulses, dairy, fish, chicken or other suitable sources. Include fruits and vegetables, whole grains and millets, nuts and seeds, and plenty of water to keep the body hydrated.

Changes in weather do not automatically make your immunity weak. What influences your health are your eating habits, food hygiene and exposure to contaminated food or water. So, this monsoon, follow safe food practices and focus on good nutrition.

Best monsoon foods to include in your diet

Guava: Full of vitamin C, fibre and other beneficial nutrients.

Papaya: Rich in fibre and vitamins, including vitamins C and A.

Apples and pears: Provide fibre and a variety of nutrients.

Pomegranate: Provides fibre and several vitamins and minerals.

Vegetables: Pumpkin, gourds, carrots, beetroot, beans, tomatoes, cauliflower and other vegetables can add variety to a monsoon diet.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin