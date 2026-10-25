Five things to include in your diet if you catch a cold this monsoon

The monsoon brings cosy weather, endless cups of chai and the perfect excuse to curl up with a good book. But at the same time, it also brings sniffles, sore throats and those annoying days when you feel completely drained. If you’ve caught a cold this season, what you eat can help keep you nourished, hydrated and comfortable while your body recovers. While no food can magically cure a cold, a balanced diet can support your immune system and help you feel a little more like yourself.

Caught a cold this monsoon? These five foods need to be on your plate

Here are five things to add to your plate when the monsoon gets you feeling under the weather.

Warm soups and broths

Nothing hits quite like a steaming bowl of soup on a rainy day. Chicken soup, vegetable broth or a simple homemade dal soup can provide fluids and essential nutrients while being easy on your throat. The warmth may also help ease nasal congestion temporarily. Add carrots, beans, spinach or other veggies for an extra nutritional boost. Comfort food that actually does you good? We’re here for it.