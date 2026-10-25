Five things to include in your diet if you catch a cold this monsoon

The monsoon brings cosy weather, endless cups of chai and the perfect excuse to curl up with a good book. But at the same time, it also brings sniffles, sore throats and those annoying days when you feel completely drained. If you’ve caught a cold this season, what you eat can help keep you nourished, hydrated and comfortable while your body recovers. While no food can magically cure a cold, a balanced diet can support your immune system and help you feel a little more like yourself.
Here are five things to add to your plate when the monsoon gets you feeling under the weather.
Warm soups and broths
Nothing hits quite like a steaming bowl of soup on a rainy day. Chicken soup, vegetable broth or a simple homemade dal soup can provide fluids and essential nutrients while being easy on your throat. The warmth may also help ease nasal congestion temporarily. Add carrots, beans, spinach or other veggies for an extra nutritional boost. Comfort food that actually does you good? We’re here for it.
Vitamin C-rich fruits
Think oranges, guavas, kiwis and amla. These fruits are packed with vitamin C, which plays an important role in normal immune function. While vitamin C won't instantly banish your cold, getting enough of it is still a smart move. Enjoy fresh fruit as a snack or add chopped guava to your breakfast bowl for a refreshing, nutrient-rich start to the day.
Ginger and turmeric
Your mother’s go-to kitchen ingredients deserve a spot on this list. Ginger can add a soothing kick to warm drinks and soups, while turmeric contains curcumin, a compound studied for its anti-inflammatory properties. Try ginger tea or add turmeric to a bowl of warm dal. Think of these ingredients as comforting additions to your routine, rather than miracle remedies.
Protein-rich foods
When you're fighting off a cold, your body still needs proper nourishment. Eggs, lentils, beans, yoghurt, paneer and fish are all good sources of protein, which helps maintain and repair body tissues. If your appetite is low, opt for smaller, more frequent meals instead of forcing yourself to eat a huge plate at once.
Plenty of fluids
Hydration is non-negotiable, especially when you're dealing with a fever or a blocked nose. Sip water throughout the day, and include warm drinks, clear soups and other fluids you enjoy. Herbal teas can be comforting, too. There's no need to force excessive amounts; simply drink regularly and pay attention to your thirst.
Keep your meals simple, nourishing and comforting. Pair these foods with adequate rest, and give your body time to recover. If symptoms worsen, you develop breathing difficulties or your fever persists, seek medical advice.
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