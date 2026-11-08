Do energy drinks increase the risk of cardiac arrest? What a new study of FDA safety reports found

An energy drink is as common as a morning chai or an espresso shot for millions of students, gym regulars, and shift workers. However, a new study that was presented at the Scientific Sessions 2026 of the American Heart Association in Chicago is contributing to the mounting evidence that these beverages—as well as the stimulant supplements which often go with them—may pose a greater risk to the heart than their common packaging indicates. And the group that appears most frequently in the data are adults between the ages of 18 and 34.

What the new study found about energy drinks and heart health

28,345 adverse-event reports that were reported to a US Food and Drug Administration safety database between 2017 and 2025 were examined by researchers from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Of those, 854 cited stimulant-containing pills or energy drinks with caffeine. Soft beverages, protein bars, meal-replacement shakes, smoothies, and supplements were among the products that did not contain those substances.