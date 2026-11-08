Do energy drinks increase the risk of cardiac arrest? What a new study of FDA safety reports found

An energy drink is as common as a morning chai or an espresso shot for millions of students, gym regulars, and shift workers. However, a new study that was presented at the Scientific Sessions 2026 of the American Heart Association in Chicago is contributing to the mounting evidence that these beverages—as well as the stimulant supplements which often go with them—may pose a greater risk to the heart than their common packaging indicates. And the group that appears most frequently in the data are adults between the ages of 18 and 34.
28,345 adverse-event reports that were reported to a US Food and Drug Administration safety database between 2017 and 2025 were examined by researchers from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Of those, 854 cited stimulant-containing pills or energy drinks with caffeine. Soft beverages, protein bars, meal-replacement shakes, smoothies, and supplements were among the products that did not contain those substances.
When they compared the two groups, the gap was striking:
Cardiac arrest was reported roughly 11 times more often in connection with caffeine and stimulant products.
Heart attacks showed up about 4.5 times more often.
Dangerous rhythm problems in the lower chambers of the heart (ventricular arrhythmias) and palpitations appeared about 4 times more often.
Racing heart rate, chest pain and fainting were also reported more frequently.
Around 45% of the cardiovascular reports tied to these products involved people aged 18 to 34. The pattern was similar in men and women.
The researchers grouped products by ingredient, not brand, so the findings point to a category of product rather than any single drink. The category included caffeine, guarana, yerba mate, green tea and coffee extracts, and stimulants such as synephrine and yohimbine.
The ingredient math matters too. According to the American Heart Association, most persons can safely consume up to 400 mg of caffeine per day, or roughly five 8-ounce cups of ordinary brewed coffee. However, some pre-workout powders have more than twelve times the amount of caffeine as coffee, and some energy beverages have up to three times the amount per fluid ounce. Energy drinks and supplements do not undergo the same premarket safety testing as medications as they are categorised as foods or dietary supplements.
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