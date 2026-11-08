Why mercury retrograde gets blamed for everything that goes wrong

If you're having a bad day, chances are someone will bring up Mercury retrograde. It has become a popular explanation for everything from minor inconveniences to major life disruptions. But why does Mercury keep getting blamed for so much?
In astrology, Mercury is associated with communication, technology, travel, contracts and decision-making. When the planet appears to move backwards in the sky, an event known as retrograde motion, astrologers believe these areas of life can experience disruptions. While the planet does not actually reverse its direction, its apparent movement has inspired a long-standing set of astrological beliefs.
In astrology, Mercury is considered the planet of communication, astrologers believe this period can make it harder for people to express themselves clearly or understand others Misunderstood messages, arguments, forgotten appointments and conversations that go nowhere are often attributed to the planet's movement.
Relationships also tend to become difficult during this time. Old arguments may resurface, unresolved issues can come back into focus, and people might find themselves reconnecting with former partners. This is why breakups, unexpected messages from exes and relationship misunderstandings are frequently linked to Mercury retrograde.
Technology and travel are also associated with Mercury's influence. Delayed flights, lost luggage, malfunctioning devices, internet problems and last-minute changes to plans are all commonly associated with the retrograde period.
From an astronomical perspective, Mercury retrograde is an optical illusion that makes it appear as if the planet is orbiting in the opposite direction. Mercury continues to orbit the Sun in the same direction, but at certain points in their orbits, Earth moves past Mercury, making the planet appear to travel backwards when observed from our perspective. This is similar to the way a slower-moving vehicle can appear to move backwards when a faster vehicle overtakes it. Astronomers call this phenomenon apparent retrograde motion.
Whether people take it seriously or simply use it as a light-hearted excuse, Mercury retrograde has become a familiar part of popular culture.