Why mercury retrograde gets blamed for everything that goes wrong

If you're having a bad day, chances are someone will bring up Mercury retrograde. It has become a popular explanation for everything from minor inconveniences to major life disruptions. But why does Mercury keep getting blamed for so much?

In astrology, Mercury is associated with communication, technology, travel, contracts and decision-making. When the planet appears to move backwards in the sky, an event known as retrograde motion, astrologers believe these areas of life can experience disruptions. While the planet does not actually reverse its direction, its apparent movement has inspired a long-standing set of astrological beliefs.

Mercury retrograde and its effect on everyday life

In astrology, Mercury is considered the planet of communication, astrologers believe this period can make it harder for people to express themselves clearly or understand others Misunderstood messages, arguments, forgotten appointments and conversations that go nowhere are often attributed to the planet's movement.