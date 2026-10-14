Angel Forecast: October 18–24, 2026 — Your weekly guide to guidance

This week encourages you to slow down, reconnect with your inner strength, and recognise the opportunities hidden in unexpected moments. Meaningful conversations may bring valuable insights, while small acts of courage help you move closer to your dreams. Stay open to learning, celebrate your progress, and remember that every step forward is shaping a brighter path for your future.
Well done! Keep up the good work. Staying determined and confident will help you achieve your goals. A major career advancement and a pay rise are on the cards. It is important to maintain a healthy balance between your professional responsibilities and personal commitments. Your hard work will be rewarded with celebrations and harmony in your relationships. Enjoy these gifts, as they are the fruits of your labour.
Lucky colour: Orange
Well done! Keep up the good work. Staying determined and confident will help you achieve your goals. A major career advancement and a pay rise are on the cards. It is important to maintain a healthy balance between your professional responsibilities and personal commitments. Your hard work will be rewarded with celebrations and harmony in your relationships. Enjoy these gifts, as they are the fruits of your labour.
Lucky colour: Orange
It is time to make some important decisions! Choose logic over emotions and avoid overthinking. Sudden changes may arise, and you will remain hopeful that things turn in your favour. The love and support of your partner or lover will bring you comfort. Never give up on the people you love, and avoid letting them down.
Remember, when you spend, you also receive. You may find yourself resisting change, and your approach to saving and spending money will be a key theme this week. On the professional front, explore other avenues for happiness and fulfilment. As a team player, you have the potential to be welcomed and appreciated elsewhere. Remember, others will only learn to respect you when you begin to respect yourself.
Lucky colours: White, grey and light orange
A spiritual awakening is unfolding at a rapid pace this week. You may find yourself drawn to the unknown and unexplored. Learn from sacred scriptures and read spiritual or religious books, as they may transform your outlook on life, humanity and faith.
If you are in love or in a committed relationship, learn to appreciate what you already have. The power of love is far more sincere than any other commitment. This is also an excellent time to expand your knowledge and develop your skills. Embrace the opportunity to become a student once again and deepen your understanding of your chosen field. The knowledge you acquire now will serve a greater purpose in the future.
Lucky colour: Light mauve
Never lose hope. There is light at the end of the tunnel, and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief and begin making new travel plans. Relocation for a positive reason may be on the cards. If you have been planning to leave a toxic situation and accept a new offer that involves relocating, this could be the right time to take that step.
Learn to release the past and welcome new beginnings. This is your opportunity to let go of what no longer serves you and find relief from stress. Meditation, spiritual practices and plenty of sleep will help restore your peace of mind.
Lucky colour: Red
At times, it is important to learn the art of compromise, as it may work in your favour. Over-analysing a problem or constantly trying to read between the lines will not provide the solution you need. Finding common ground is the best way forward.
At work, however, you must stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence in yourself and embrace your personal power with determination! You are an innovative and creative individual with plenty to offer. Go after what you want, as you have the ability to attract the right people who can support and guide you.
Lucky colour: White
Life is wonderful when you learn to thrive through the power of positive thinking. If you wish to inspire others, you must first motivate yourself each day. It is time to put your plans into action. Your creativity will be rewarded in the most luxurious and abundant ways.
Remember that not every relationship is meant to be romantic. Some people enter your life to help you heal, offer comfort and bring you peace. Never give up on those you love and care about. Something wonderful and magical is beginning to manifest in your life.
Lucky colour: Sage green
Enjoy special moments of celebration with your family and friends this week. Happy announcements concerning your relationships or your child's relationship may be a highlight. A positive new emotional experience could unfold, bringing fulfilling romantic encounters into your life.
This relationship may have a deep and lasting spiritual impact on you, strengthening your intuition and spiritual awareness. In both your personal and professional life, however, it is advisable to avoid shortcuts. Do not be tempted by questionable routes to quick money or favours. Working alone may not be the best approach, so review all the details carefully before moving forwards.
Lucky colour: Mustard
Enjoy special moments of celebration with your family and friends this week. Happy announcements concerning your relationships or your child's relationship may be a highlight. A positive new emotional experience could unfold, bringing fulfilling romantic encounters into your life.
This relationship may have a deep and lasting spiritual impact on you, strengthening your intuition and spiritual awareness. In both your personal and professional life, however, it is advisable to avoid shortcuts. Do not be tempted by questionable routes to quick money or favours. Working alone may not be the best approach, so review all the details carefully before moving forwards.
Lucky colour: Mustard
If you are in love or in a committed relationship, this is the time to make heartfelt choices. Surprise your partner by expressing your intention to offer a lifetime of emotional commitment. The power of love is far more meaningful than any other commitment.
A difficult situation may finally come to an end this week, allowing you to feel free at last. New opportunities and happiness will follow as you learn to leave the past behind. Remember that every problem has a solution. Patience and self-control will help you achieve lasting stability. With the healing and forgiving energy surrounding you, it is time to move forwards and embrace a fresh start.
Lucky colours: Golden and teal green
Your hard work and prayers may finally be rewarded this week. Get ready for a time of celebration and well-deserved recognition. Release yourself from burdensome situations, as you deserve to enjoy every moment.
Avoid resisting change and keep a close eye on your spending. Remember, when you give, you also receive. A business proposal or an opportunity to grow your money may come your way this week. However, it is best to proceed cautiously. Invest only what you can afford to lose, and avoid borrowing or lending money, as it may not work in your favour.
A dream may finally become a reality. Believe in yourself rather than relying entirely on the advice of others. This could mark the end of a difficult phase and the beginning of a more rewarding chapter.
Lucky colours: Maroon, magenta, black and red
Through determination and self-control, you are poised for a major career advancement. Your friends and family will acknowledge and celebrate your success. Remember that life brings both wins and losses, so avoid over-analysing situations and learn to make decisions with confidence.
Life cannot always unfold according to your terms and conditions, and your perspective may differ from that of others. There are often better ways to handle a situation, so pause to reflect and remain open to advice from those around you. You have the ability to stand out and embrace your individuality.
On the personal front, your love life looks promising, particularly if you are considering marriage or a deeper commitment.
Lucky colours: White, rustic orange and beige