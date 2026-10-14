Angel Forecast: October 18–24, 2026 — Your weekly guide to guidance

It is time to make some important decisions! Choose logic over emotions and avoid overthinking. Sudden changes may arise, and you will remain hopeful that things turn in your favour. The love and support of your partner or lover will bring you comfort. Never give up on the people you love, and avoid letting them down.

Remember, when you spend, you also receive. You may find yourself resisting change, and your approach to saving and spending money will be a key theme this week. On the professional front, explore other avenues for happiness and fulfilment. As a team player, you have the potential to be welcomed and appreciated elsewhere. Remember, others will only learn to respect you when you begin to respect yourself.

Lucky colours: White, grey and light orange