Angel Forecast: October 11–17, 2026 — Your weekly guide to divine guidance

This week brings a welcome shift in energy, offering greater clarity, renewed optimism and the sense that a fresh chapter is beginning to unfold. You may find yourself recognising what truly deserves your time and attention, while your intuition guides you towards choices that feel more genuine and aligned. Release old patterns, make space for new possibilities, and trust that everything will come together in its own time.
Seek divine guidance, as this will ease your pain. Consider taking an alternative approach. Surround yourself with wise teachers and friends. Life is a mix of logic and magic, so believe in both. Your finances will improve this week, and new sources of financial abundance will open up. A change in your job or a promotion will be the highlight of the week. You can trust those who are willing to offer you their unconditional support, both professionally and personally.
Lucky colour: Aquamarine
Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Matters of the heart will keep you in high spirits. If you are already married, expect good news within the next three months. On the job front, there is stability and efficiency. Taking charge of the situation will make you the emperor of your own destiny. Ambitious plans will work out in your favour, as expected.
Safeguard your aura from the evil eye. Since your life is at an all-time high, there may be energies around you that try to defeat or pull you down. Do not be overconfident, and do not hesitate to seek help. Negative thoughts can create self-fulfilling prophecies.
Lucky colour: Fuchsia pink
Follow your heart and listen to the guidance being offered to you. Trust your intuitive powers. You can accomplish anything, as the ball is in your court. You will be able to achieve many things, as the Universe will help you attract helpful people. Your worries are unnecessary. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Release any feelings of guilt or worry to your angels.
Lucky colour: Royal blue
In order to get your work done, stay away from other people's drama. Let everyone handle their own issues. Be patient with yourself and those around you. Tempers may flare and misunderstandings can arise. Your financial needs will be fulfilled in the most magical ways, and new sources of financial abundance will manifest.
Stay away from fake people and those who will not give you honest advice simply to remain in your good books. Face your innermost fears.
Lucky colours: Light blue, black, white
It is time for you to move quickly, while choosing logic over emotions. The changes may be sudden, but they will ultimately work in your favour. A situation will arise where you will have to make some important decisions. The Universe will not give you much time to contemplate.
An excellent opportunity may also be offered to you in the field of academics. It is time for you to become a student again. If there is any unfinished paperwork, this is the time to complete it. It is time to get to work. The knowledge you acquire will be utilised in the near future.
A new beginning is on the horizon. While finding your life purpose and forgiving the past, the time is approaching for you to start a new life.
Lucky colours: Purple, white
Behaving in a mature manner while handling a situation will earn you great recognition. People will appreciate your ability to nurture yourself and those you love with care and abundance. You are a good adviser, and your spiritual quest will impress others.
Powerful psychic insights, reflection and meditation will provide valuable information. Be at peace, as you are doing your best.
Lucky colours: Brown, ice blue
It is time for celebrations! Abundant rewards for the hard work you have done in the past are coming your way. Release yourself from burdensome situations. If you have been struggling in your relationships, this is a wonderful time for you to rejoice. A dream-come-true moment is manifesting. Believe in yourself. This will mark the end of a difficult situation.
On the work front, a great deal of activity is lined up. Changes are going to be sudden and immediate. It is important for you to enhance your communication skills when dealing with others.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Life is all about perspective right now. There is a better way of handling a situation. Pause for reflection and insight before proceeding. Dare to be different. For others, the glass may be half full, but for you, it may still appear half empty.
Finding peace and solace through your spiritual quest will elevate your thoughts and take you to the next level of Vipassana. Do what you know is right for you, as something better is waiting for you on the other side of the bridge.
You will have some important decisions to make this week. It is time to move quickly while choosing logic over emotions.
Lucky colours: Beige, off-white
This week, you will achieve success through objective compromise. Self-control and patience are required. With a forgiving and healing energy surrounding you, it is time to move on in life.
Every problem comes with a solution, and at times it is important to find that solution through objective compromise. It is never advisable to compare the past with the present. Learn to live in the present, as everything in life happens for a reason.
Release regret and embrace the opportunity for happiness. Search for the silver lining. What you have right now is what the Universe has decided for you. No comparisons.
Lucky colour: Bottle green
Success will come through objective compromise, self-control and patience. Forgiveness brings peace. A dream come true is on the horizon! Believe in yourself and what you see.
Avoid shortcuts and be cautious about trusting others. Keep your eyes on the bigger picture and leave the final details for others to handle. Experience will lead you towards success. Your genuine concern for others is what makes you special.
Lucky colour: Orange
Protect your aura from the evil eye. Your success and power may be intimidating to many around you, making you more susceptible to the effects of Drishti. You need not go through this challenge alone; help is nearby.
Negative thoughts can create self-fulfilling prophecies. On the work front, stability and efficiency are guaranteed. When you take charge of a situation, your ambitious plans are likely to work out as you envisioned.
Every problem comes with a definite solution, and at times the Universe does not give you enough time to reconsider. Always choose logic over emotions when making professional and financial decisions.
Lucky colours: Golden, sage green
Your good times have begun. Make a wish and your dreams will become reality. It is indeed a joyful time in your life. Life is wonderful, and you must strive forward through the power of positive thinking.
You are an inspiration to many. Take great pride in your excellent work. Practice makes perfect. Consider pursuing additional education or training in your respective field. If you have been preparing for an entrance examination, give it your full attention and focus.
Lucky colours: Sunflower yellow, white