Angel Forecast: October 11–17, 2026 — Your weekly guide to divine guidance

Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Matters of the heart will keep you in high spirits. If you are already married, expect good news within the next three months. On the job front, there is stability and efficiency. Taking charge of the situation will make you the emperor of your own destiny. Ambitious plans will work out in your favour, as expected.

Safeguard your aura from the evil eye. Since your life is at an all-time high, there may be energies around you that try to defeat or pull you down. Do not be overconfident, and do not hesitate to seek help. Negative thoughts can create self-fulfilling prophecies.

Lucky colour: Fuchsia pink