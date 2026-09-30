Angel Forecast: October 4–October 10, 2026 — Your celestial guide to the week

If you want to achieve success, you need to stand up for what you believe in. If you do not claim your personal power, others may try to misguide you. Stability in work and education will come when you take charge of the situation. This week, you may have to communicate with someone very important. Diplomacy will work, provided you maintain your integrity. The other person will understand your point of view, provided you do not mince your words. This week may be slightly overwhelming in terms of health. The need for proper sleep and nutritious food should not be overlooked.

Lucky colour: Bright orange