Angel Forecast: October 4–October 10, 2026 — Your celestial guide to the week

This week brings a welcome shift in energy, with a clearer mind, renewed optimism and the feeling that a fresh chapter is about to unfold. You may begin to see what truly deserves your time and attention, while your instincts point you towards choices that feel more authentic. Let go of old patterns, make room for new possibilities and allow things to fall into place in their own time.
Physical and emotional healing has begun. It may not be easy, but that is the way life is. If you are feeling lonely, isolated or unheard, seek therapy or consider enrolling in a rehabilitation programme. Focus on your health and finances this week. Any pending allowance is likely to come through by the weekend.
Lucky colour: Jade green
You are evolving. A spiritual quest begins as you recognise how much you have to be grateful for. There is something better waiting for you in the coming days. Work-wise, you are stable and growing at a good pace. Take charge of your business and remain actively involved in its day-to-day operations. Ambitious plans may face challenges, particularly due to communication issues. Stay true to your integrity when dealing with clients.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence and stay true to your integrity while claiming your personal power. On the work front, explore new possibilities for growth. Look for the magic in life. Be aware of your emotions and do not compromise your self-esteem. Do what you love. A wonderful period of personal growth in your career or artistic endeavours is beginning to manifest. Working cooperatively with others will bring good news.
Lucky colour: Orange
Break free! Make a courageous choice to change your situation. Overwhelming emotions may prevent you from making important decisions. A great deal of activity is lined up, with sudden changes bringing immediate results. It is important to maintain good communication. Nurture yourself and those you love with your undivided attention and personal touch. You have the ability to make everything around you more beautiful.
Lucky colour: Mustard
You have hit the jackpot! Your plans are working out very well, and professional and financial success is finally beginning to manifest. Use your resources wisely, as this will benefit you in the long run. You will have plenty of reasons to celebrate with family and friends. On the work front, you are now open to new ideas and ventures. Make a courageous choice to change your situation. Overwhelming emotions, however, may prevent you from seeing things clearly.
Lucky colour: Light lavender
If you want to achieve success, you need to stand up for what you believe in. If you do not claim your personal power, others may try to misguide you. Stability in work and education will come when you take charge of the situation. This week, you may have to communicate with someone very important. Diplomacy will work, provided you maintain your integrity. The other person will understand your point of view, provided you do not mince your words. This week may be slightly overwhelming in terms of health. The need for proper sleep and nutritious food should not be overlooked.
Lucky colour: Bright orange
You are very confident when it comes to your work. You need to stand up for what you believe in, as a sudden revelation about a person or situation may offer you complete freedom. Travelling to a bigger city could also change your mindset and broaden your horizons. Break free from procrastination and embrace the opportunities that change brings. If you are planning an international trip or considering buying a house in a bigger city, this is the right time to start planning accordingly. On the work front, determination and self-control will lead to career advancement. If you are planning to prepare for an examination, this is the right time to begin.
Lucky colour: Golden yellow
You are a problem-solver, and every problem comes with a solution. Success that comes through objective compromise is the only way forward for you this week. With plenty of self-control and patience, move forward. Giving and receiving healing energy can bring positive financial results. New sources of money, time and support are coming your way. A change of job, a promotion or a change of residence may be on the cards. It is perfectly fine to seek guidance and trust those who are offering you unconditional support.
Lucky colour: Aqua blue
Embrace your inner child and reward yourself. An outing with childhood friends, family or new friends will lift your spirits and initiate a new beginning. You may have to make an important decision, so be clear about what you want. Detox your mind and then move forward. On the work front, follow your creative passions.
Lucky colour: The seven chakra colours
You worry too much about your future, but it is completely unnecessary, as everything is already well planned and God is in command. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Release any feelings of regret, guilt or worry to your guardian angels. Listen to your heart, as this is the perfect time to reconnect with family members and rebuild your home. Trust your intuition and psychic insights. Given the current geopolitical conditions and the fact that your health may not be at its best, stay determined and keep moving forward. Be prepared for all kinds of possibilities.
Lucky colour: Grey
If a situation has ended, there is no point in holding on to it. Release the past, as you will eventually grow from this experience. Time heals all wounds. It is important to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Working on multiple jobs or projects at the same time can become overwhelming. Maintain your sense of humour, as the eventual reward of financial abundance will be worth it. You can expect your material needs to be fulfilled in the most magical and unexpected ways this week. An act of kindness will amplify your blessings.
Lucky colours: Bright pink and white
Celebrations with friends who feel like family will lift your spirits and bring abundance. You are growing spiritually, so continue to meditate. On the work front, seek advice from a wise person who can guide you towards making the right choice. New ideas are wonderful, and you should pursue them thoughtfully and judiciously.
Lucky colours: Sea green, white and powder blue
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